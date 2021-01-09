Michigan Officials Condemn D.C. Violence and Call for Resignations

Some contend misinformation about the election fueled the fire that led to violent protests in Washington, D.C. (Elvert Barnes/Flickr)

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Democrats say those behind the election misinformation that is believed to have sparked the violence in Washington D.C. must be held accountable.



Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Clawson contended the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol is a sad reminder of April 30, when protestors with guns raided the Michigan Capitol galleries. She believes this week's violence stems, in part, from extremists refusing to accept reality.



"The truth matters, our elections are free, fair and follow laws that are in place," Kuppa insisted.



Democrats are urging the Michigan GOP to oust co-chair candidate Meshawn Maddock, as well as for the resignation of officials who supported efforts to overturn the election.



Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown, said that includes Meshawn and her husband, Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, who joined the D.C. protests.



"He should be censured and removed from office because we should not be serving with people in our government who do not believe in our government in the first place," Camilleri contended.



In a statement, Meshawn Maddock said the rally was intended to be peaceful and agreed those who broke the law should be held accountable.



Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, said fellow lawmakers should not be aligning with politicians who incite violence and divide. She remarked the protests were not surprising.



"Folks have the right to raise up their voices and articulate their issues and perspectives," Anthony stated. "But we continue to see these demonstrations escalate; become more hateful and divisive."



Arguing sedition cannot be normalized, Detroit-area Rep. Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck, added it must never again be this easy to commit an act of insurrection against the government.



"I still believe in America," Aiyash declared. "Despite the damage to our democracy I still believe in the American experience. But this is a democratic republic only if we can keep it."



Laura Cox, chair of the Michigan Republican Party, said on Twitter protests always should be peaceful, and "The desecration of our nation's capital was unacceptable and undermines our quest for fair and transparent elections."