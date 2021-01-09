 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 8, 2021 


States consider ousting lawmakers involved with siege of the U.S. Capitol; the tactics employed echo protests around the nation earlier this year.

2020Talks - December 8, 2021 


Calls to remove Trump from office; legal experts analyze the pros, cons and feasibility of the 25th Amendment or impeachment; a change of guard at Capitol security.

Michigan Officials Condemn D.C. Violence and Call for Resignations

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Some contend misinformation about the election fueled the fire that led to violent protests in Washington, D.C. (Elvert Barnes/Flickr)
Some contend misinformation about the election fueled the fire that led to violent protests in Washington, D.C. (Elvert Barnes/Flickr)
January 8, 2021

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Democrats say those behind the election misinformation that is believed to have sparked the violence in Washington D.C. must be held accountable.

Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Clawson contended the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol is a sad reminder of April 30, when protestors with guns raided the Michigan Capitol galleries. She believes this week's violence stems, in part, from extremists refusing to accept reality.

"The truth matters, our elections are free, fair and follow laws that are in place," Kuppa insisted.

Democrats are urging the Michigan GOP to oust co-chair candidate Meshawn Maddock, as well as for the resignation of officials who supported efforts to overturn the election.

Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown, said that includes Meshawn and her husband, Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, who joined the D.C. protests.

"He should be censured and removed from office because we should not be serving with people in our government who do not believe in our government in the first place," Camilleri contended.

In a statement, Meshawn Maddock said the rally was intended to be peaceful and agreed those who broke the law should be held accountable.

Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, said fellow lawmakers should not be aligning with politicians who incite violence and divide. She remarked the protests were not surprising.

"Folks have the right to raise up their voices and articulate their issues and perspectives," Anthony stated. "But we continue to see these demonstrations escalate; become more hateful and divisive."

Arguing sedition cannot be normalized, Detroit-area Rep. Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck, added it must never again be this easy to commit an act of insurrection against the government.

"I still believe in America," Aiyash declared. "Despite the damage to our democracy I still believe in the American experience. But this is a democratic republic only if we can keep it."

Laura Cox, chair of the Michigan Republican Party, said on Twitter protests always should be peaceful, and "The desecration of our nation's capital was unacceptable and undermines our quest for fair and transparent elections."

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021