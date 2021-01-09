 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 8, 2021 


States consider ousting lawmakers involved with siege of the U.S. Capitol; the tactics employed echo protests around the nation earlier this year.

2020Talks - December 8, 2021 


Calls to remove Trump from office; legal experts analyze the pros, cons and feasibility of the 25th Amendment or impeachment; a change of guard at Capitol security.

'Warning Signs' from Far-Right Groups Preceded Capitol Attack

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

About 100 pro-Trump supporters gathered at the Montana Capitol on Wednesday. (USDA NRCS Montana/Flickr)
About 100 pro-Trump supporters gathered at the Montana Capitol on Wednesday. (USDA NRCS Montana/Flickr)
January 8, 2021

HELENA, Mont. -- People across the country were shocked by the crowd that forced its way into the U.S. Capitol this week.

But followers of the far-right movement say there were warning signs leading up to the attack.

Travis McAdam, program director for combating white nationalism and defending democracy at the Montana Human Rights Network, said far-right groups have been mobilizing in protest of COVID-19 safety measures.

"A lot of times in those crowds, you had these armed contingents of militia members and other anti-government groups, and that started out pretty early on in the pandemic," McAdam explained.

The Montana Human Rights Network has been following groups such as People's Rights, which began last year and is estimated to have about 700 members in the state.

On Wednesday, about 100 pro-Trump supporters held a peaceful rally at the Montana Capitol.

McAdam said it's become normal to see armed paramilitary people at protests over the past year, but the siege on the U.S. Capitol could jolt folks awake to the fact that it shouldn't be normal.

"Sometimes because folks can feel like, 'Oh, you know, what's happening in my community is happening in my community and sort of exists in a vacuum,'" McAdam observed. "It's important to understand that those dynamics were playing out all over the country."

McAdam added a lot of the healing of the country's divisions can start locally.

"It tends to be much easier to start conversations with your friends and neighbors and to try to find those areas of agreement and those underlying values that people can support," McAdam concluded.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021