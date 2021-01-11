 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 11, 2021 


New legislation provides veterans with more educational support; polls find majority of Americans favor removing Trump from office.

2020Talks - January 12, 2021 


Americans divided on House impeachment say polls; leaders, historians, lawyers and some businesses want accountability for future office holders. Security prep for inauguration and privacy concerns surface over surveillance technology.

Officials Urged: Get More Nebraskans Health Coverage During Pandemic

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Medicaid has provided health-care coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income Nebraskans, helping children in Nebraska succeed in school. (Pixabay)
Medicaid has provided health-care coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income Nebraskans, helping children in Nebraska succeed in school. (Pixabay)
January 11, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Health advocates are working with the new Legislature and state agencies to strengthen and streamline Nebraska's Medicaid program.

A recent Nebraska Appleseed report includes recommendations for getting more eligible Nebraskans to sign up for and keep health coverage during the global pandemic.

Sarah Maresh, health-care access staff attorney with the group, said there are also administrative tweaks agencies can make to ensure the program, which she calls vital for the state's physical and economic wellbeing, is running as efficiently as possible.

"It provides health coverage to thousands of Nebraskans who would not otherwise have health coverage," Maresh explained. "It not only supports the health and wellbeing of Nebraskans but it also supports our workforce and health systems and economy."

More than one in ten Nebraskans get health coverage through Medicaid, and 65% of participants are children.

Nebraska voters approved expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act in 2018, but the program didn't officially launch until almost two years later.

As of Dec. 1, some 22,000 Nebraskans were enrolled in Medicaid expansion. Maresh noted nearly 68,000 more Nebraskans are estimated to be eligible for coverage.

When people don't have health coverage, Maresh observed they're less likely to get primary care, and patients with untreated conditions are more likely to turn to costly emergency-room visits.

She contended Medicaid also is critical for keeping hospital doors open, especially in the state's rural areas, by compensating providers when patients can't pay for care.

"When someone goes into the doctor, if they don't have health insurance, if they don't have Medicaid coverage, and they're not able to pay those bills, the provider ends up oftentimes eating those costs," Maresh warned.

Maresh added one big barrier to getting more Nebraskans health coverage could be eliminated by reducing paperwork.

If state and federal agencies shared eligibility data, it would be easier to get people seeking food, housing or utility assistance enrolled in Medicaid.

If someone you know lacks health coverage, assistance with enrollment is available at enroll-ne.org.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021