 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 13, 2021 


Pence says no to 25th Amendment while McConnell appears to warm on Trump's impeachment; PA lawmaker seated despite GOP objections.

2020Talks - January 13, 2021 


Pence declines House resolution to invoke the 25th amendment; impeachment vote today as anti-Trump sentiments increase. Joint Chiefs weigh in, as well as US Chamber of Commerce.

Two Decades of Roadless Rule Helped Fight Climate Change

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

National forests are a massive sink for carbon dioxide that help stave off the effects of global warming. (Adobe Stock)
National forests are a massive sink for carbon dioxide that help stave off the effects of global warming. (Adobe Stock)
January 12, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Roadless Rule became law 20 years ago today. The bedrock conservation policy halted commercial logging and the building of new roads across nearly 60 million remote acres of national forests nationwide.

More than 650,000 acres of Tennessee's Cherokee National Forest are protected by the rule. Retired Deputy Chief of the U.S. Forest Service Jim Furnish warned the Trump administration's decision last fall to open up Alaska's Tongass National Forest to loggers chips away at the rule and could have ramifications for the fight against climate change.

"Even here, 20 years after the Roadless Rule was promulgated, we're still doing battle over the same old issues: logging versus protection," Furnish said.

Environmental groups, along with Alaskan tribes and fishermen, are suing to restore protections for the more than 9 million acres of the Tongass previously deemed roadless areas. Supporters argue easing restrictions will provide regional economic benefits from tree logging and mineral extraction.

Furnish said protecting national forests is one of the most effective ways to combat CO2 production.

"The Tongass National Forest is an international champion in its capacity to store carbon in trees. And so this relaxation or allowing logging of old-growth forests in the Tongass National Forest goes right at the heart of more progressive strategies to try and use forests to protect against climate change," he said.

He pointed out Tennessee's national forests have been a tremendous asset to the ecology of the eastern United States, and said any weakening of the Roadless Rule could give states more leeway to open them up.

"And I think one of the beauties of the eastern national forests is they bring us back to a bygone area of what the eastern United States used to look like when it was basically unbroken forest from the Mississippi to the Atlantic shores," he said.

Furnish said the Roadless Rule also helps cut taxpayer costs for road maintenance and habitat management, and helps preserve drinking water for nearby communities.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021