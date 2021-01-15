 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 15, 2020 


Efforts to make Paid Family and Medical Leave go further; nurses sick of reusing N-95 masks even as COVID infections spike.

2020Talks - January 15, 2021 


States shore up security ahead of Inauguration Day; Biden unveils an ambitious economic relief plan; and Human Rights Watch report chides Trump's record.

Albany Nurses Feel Unsafe, Overworked

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In December, Albany Medical Center nurses staged a one-day walkout over their concerns about working conditions. (NYSNA)
In December, Albany Medical Center nurses staged a one-day walkout over their concerns about working conditions. (NYSNA)
January 15, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Nurses at the Albany Medical Center say they feel vulnerable to exposure to the growing spike in COVID infections, and they're struggling to keep up with the patient load.

For months, nurses complained the hospital was reusing N-95 masks as many as 20 times, for shifts that often run 12 hours. Nurses say that has now been curtailed to just five reuses.

Michele Hanna, an emergency room nurse at Albany Medical, said cleaning and reusing damages the filter material and causes masks to be ill-fitting.

"You have to have a special fit test for N-95s, and there are entire units in the hospital that have not even been fit-tested yet," Hanna asserted. "They're still doing aerosolized procedures on patients of unknown COVID status."

Albany Medical Center said masks are inspected before being reused or destroyed, and employees don't have to reuse masks if they don't want to.

Last week, six of the 281 new COVID cases reported in Albany County in a single day were health-care workers. Hanna added with more nurses out sick, another challenge they're facing is maintaining safe staffing levels.

"We're tired. We're exhausted," Hanna remarked. "It's very difficult to go into work every day knowing that you cannot provide the quality of care you would like to, because you just have too many patients."

She contended hospitals are now "hemorrhaging nurses" at an alarming rate.

Last month, members of the New York State Nursing Association (NYSNA) staged a one-day walkout to demand safer working conditions. The hospital said concerns about personal protective equipment (PPE) had not been part of ongoing contract negotiations, but Hanna disagrees.

"If anybody were to go back and look, they would see that PPE was brought up," Hanna maintained. "And being adequately protected and having adequate staffing has always been a concern, for NYSNA and for the nurses."

A November report from a private health-care consultant, commissioned by the Nurses Association, said PPE reuse by nurses at Albany Medical "posed an unreasonable risk of exposure to COVID-19 while performing their jobs."

Disclosure: New York State Nurses Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021