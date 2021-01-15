 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 15, 2020 


Efforts to make Paid Family and Medical Leave go further; nurses sick of reusing N-95 masks even as COVID infections spike.

2020Talks - January 15, 2021 


States shore up security ahead of Inauguration Day; Biden unveils an ambitious economic relief plan; and Human Rights Watch report chides Trump's record.

Groups Look to New Administration to Clean Up Ohio River

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Nutrient loading in the Ohio River leads to harmful algae blooms that threaten drinking water. In 2019, one bloom occurred that spanned 300 miles; 2015 saw another across 700 miles. (Rick Lohre/Adobe Stock)
Nutrient loading in the Ohio River leads to harmful algae blooms that threaten drinking water. In 2019, one bloom occurred that spanned 300 miles; 2015 saw another across 700 miles. (Rick Lohre/Adobe Stock)
January 15, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Groups that advocate for water quality are urging the incoming Biden administration to meet the goals of the Clean Water Act, which means reducing what's known as nutrient pollution in the Ohio River.

After the last four years of federal water regulation rollbacks, ten plus groups filed a petition asking the Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission - or ORSANCO - to take immediate steps.

Hank Graddy, chair of the Sierra Club Mississippi River Issue and Kentucky Water Teams, said nutrient pollution poses real threats - including harmful algae blooms, which damage drinking-water systems and sources.

He warned that if agencies continue to put off regulating levels of nitrogen and phosphorus...

"We'll have more and more harmful algae blooms," said Graddy. "They'll happen more frequently, because there'll be more and more fuel for them. And that will make the river less useful and more dangerous for all of us."

He said this is the third petition to set nutrient-loading regulations over many years.

In 2008, the EPA rejected a similar petition for the Mississippi River, indicating the agency planned to work regionally and with states. But Graddy said neither the EPA nor ORSANCO has followed through.

Jason Flickner, executive director and waterkeeper at the Lower Ohio River Waterkeeper organization, said not only do algae blooms threaten drinking water - as they decompose, they use much of the oxygen that other critters in the River rely on, reducing biodiversity.

He said the nitrogen and phosphorus largely come from agriculture, suburban lawn care and wastewater treatment plants.

"We were supposed to have no discharges to waters of the United States by 1982, according to the Clean Water Act," said Flickner. "We missed that deadline. So, you know, other things have been given priority over nutrients."

Flickner said coal ash from coal-fired power plants is also causing issues in the lower basin. He said the Trump administration regulatory rollbacks have held up progress in cleaning up the Ohio River, but he applauds the environmental law firms that have challenged many of them.

Disclosure: Sierra Club, Ohio Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness, Urban Planning/Transportation, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021