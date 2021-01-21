 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 21, 2020 


As the Biden presidency begins, voter suppression remains a pressing issue; faith leaders see an opportunity to reduce extremism.

2020Talks - January 21, 2021 


Inauguration yields swift action: Joe Biden becomes 46th president and Kamala Harris vice president -- the first woman, African-American, and person of South Indian descent in this role. Harris seats new senators; Biden signs slew of executive actions and gets first Cabinet confirmation through the Senate.

Good-Government Groups Press Congress to Pass Democracy Reform

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The For the People Act would prohibit states from striking voters from the rolls solely for failing to vote. (Marg JohnsonVA/Morguefile)
The For the People Act would prohibit states from striking voters from the rolls solely for failing to vote. (Marg JohnsonVA/Morguefile)
January 21, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden said democracy is fragile.

Now, good-government groups are asking Congress to bolster our system of elections.

The For the People Act, a package of democracy reforms, is the first numbered bill in the newly elected U.S. House and Senate.

Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of the group Public Citizen, said the bill would encourage more people to vote and make campaigns more transparent.

"There are provisions in the legislation like automatic voter registration, things that would make it easier to vote by mail, limit secret corporate political spending," Gilbert outlined.

The bill would require same-day registration and early voting, counteracting restrictions many red states have imposed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has called the bill a power grab by Democrats, and former President Donald Trump said of similar efforts, "They had things, levels of voting that if you'd ever agreed to it, you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

Gilbert noted the bill also would end gerrymandered voting districts, so voters can choose their representatives and not the other way around.

"It would create independent commissions," Gilbert explained. "Taking away the politicization of this process to ensure that lines are drawn by how many people live in a place, not by letting politicians choose their own constituents."

The bill also would institute new ethics rules for the executive branch and Congress, and bolster the security of our elections.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021