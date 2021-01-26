Blumenthal Argues for Quick Impeachment Trial

The Capitol Police used tear gas to try to repel rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Tyler Merkler/Wikimedia Commons)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The U.S. House of Representatives is delivering the articles of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate today, and many Democrats are arguing for a speedy trial.



Trump is accused of inciting the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in order to stop the certification of the election in favor of now-President Joe Biden.



Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said the trial in the Senate should begin within weeks, arguing an indefinite delay serves no one.



"The president may need a very limited time to organize his defense, but the country deserves a prompt trial," Blumenthal insisted.



Many Republicans have argued the trial is unnecessary because Trump already is out of office. The Constitution does not address the impeachment of an ex-president, but Congress did once impeach a former Cabinet secretary.



Blumenthal asserted the evidence is clear that Trump lied for months, claiming the election was stolen from him, including at the rally that preceded the insurrection. He told the mob to go to the Capitol in a march that had no permit, which endangered Congress and his own vice president.



"The evidence is pretty open and shut, very straightforward," Blumenthal argued. "He watched, he did nothing and he called them special people. Practically celebrated that moment."



It would take the votes of all 50 Democrats plus 17 Republican senators to secure a conviction.