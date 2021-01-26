 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 27, 2021 


Biden executive orders address pollution and environmental justice; health professionals note a link between climate change and human health.

2020Talks - January 26, 2021 


Senate prepares for impeachment trial; SCOTUS ends emolument suits against Trump, but Guiliani faces new liability. SecTreas Yellen confirmed, Huckabee announces AR gubernatorial run as other GOP Senators step down. Transgender people back in the military and Biden unveils his "Buy American" plan while First Lady gets active; and Harriet Tubman may become first Black American on U.S. currency.

Overcoming Special Challenges to Get Food to Rural WA Kids

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The nonprofit Save the Children has helped distribute 600,000 meals to kids in rural Washington during the pandemic. (Dmitriy/Adobe Stock)
The nonprofit Save the Children has helped distribute 600,000 meals to kids in rural Washington during the pandemic. (Dmitriy/Adobe Stock)
January 25, 2021

SEATTLE -- Hunger is on the rise across the country because of the pandemic, and it can be especially hard to get food to children living in rural areas.

In Washington state, hunger is up at least 5% in every county.

The nonprofit Save the Children has helped distribute 600,000 meals to kids in rural parts of the state.

Amee Barlet, Washington state deputy director of programs for the group, said Save the Children also helped the Lake Quinault School District, a large district on the Olympic peninsula, purchase a van and truck to get to hard-to-reach families.

"They have families that live down logging roads and they're able to deliver food directly to those families' doorsteps," Barlet explained. "Those families probably otherwise would not be able to receive the meals. They might not be able to get to the school."

Barlet noted transportation is a barrier for many families. Save the Children has provided $250,000 to nutrition programs in the state, assisting its partners and school districts.

Tamara Sandberg, U.S. advisor for food security and nutrition for the group, said widespread school closures have affected many children, but largely the 30 million who rely on free or reduced-priced meals.

She added hunger due to COVID-19 is worse and more pervasive in rural America.

"We're very concerned," Sandberg stated. "This is a generation that is missing out on the nourishment that they need to grow and thrive. Kids cannot be hungry for knowledge when they're hungry for food."

Sandberg suggested one of the most promising models for delivering meals is the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, in which the U.S. Department of Agriculture pays for food which is distributed directly to people.

Save the Children has distributed about 200,000 boxes through the program.

Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021