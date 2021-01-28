 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 28, 2021 


President Biden's ban on private prisons does not extend to immigrant detention centers; GameStop sends markets for a loop.

2021Talks - January 28, 2021 


Some Senate Democrats consider alternatives to Trump impeachment trial. President Biden signed executive orders Wednesday combating climate change, and sets modern record of EOs during his first week in office.

Private Immigration Prisons Not Included in Biden Ban

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

About four in five people in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody were in privately run facilities as of January 2020. (Common Language Project/Flickr)
About four in five people in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody were in privately run facilities as of January 2020. (Common Language Project/Flickr)
January 28, 2021

TACOMA, Wash. -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order this week ending the federal use of private prisons, but the order does not include privately run immigration facilities, like the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

Formerly known as the Northwest Detention Center, the facility is run by GEO Group and is one of the largest in the country.

Maru Mora Villalpando, community organizer with the group La Resistencia, which has long called for the center's shutdown, saw Biden's order as misleading.

"This is not the solution to the immigration detention enterprise that has been built," Villalpando contended. "And now we have to push him and his entire administration to start phasing out private detention and ultimately, close all detention centers."

The president's executive order is a continuation of an Obama-era policy. It directs the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with private prisons.

More than 14,000 people are housed in the facilities. As of one year ago, 81% of people detained in ICE custody were held in privately owned facilities, according to the ACLU.

Villalpando noted Washington state lawmakers are considering House Bill 1090, which would ban private, for-profit detention facilities.

"We can't rely on Congress or on the president to solve all these problems," Villalpando asserted. "These problems are so complicated that we need to work at every level possible."

House Bill 1090 is scheduled for an executive session today in the House Committee on Public Safety.

Villalpando said other states, including New Mexico and Maryland, also are working on banning private prisons.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021