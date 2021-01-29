 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 29, 2021 


Updates on a "COVID Motel," vaccine logjams; and Speaker Pelosi rebukes GOP over shocking rhetoric from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

2021Talks - January 29, 2021 


Biden signs executive order expanding access to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, reversing Trump policies. Immigration advocates respond to exclusion of ICE detention centers from Biden ban on federal use of private prisons. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a COVID relief package may start getting votes next week.

NV Lawmakers Urged to Prioritize Public Services, Environmental Justice

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Mining, the third-largest water-use sector in Nevada, takes up about 7% of the state's water withdrawals. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mining, the third-largest water-use sector in Nevada, takes up about 7% of the state's water withdrawals. (Wikimedia Commons)
January 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Ahead of the Nevada legislative session starting next week, a coalition of progressive advocacy groups laid out its priorities to make sure all Nevadans have the tools they need to get through the pandemic and thrive beyond it.

Issues range from building up public services to criminal-justice reform, restoring education and health-care budgets, and protecting the land from over-development and pollution.

Since the pandemic began, many people in the state have lost their jobs and struggled to access unemployment benefits. Ronal Portillo is a buffet cook who was laid off by Station Casinos Fiesta Rancho.

He said he hopes Nevada will pass a law requiring employers to rehire their laid-off workers.

"And since September, I have no longer insurance because the company has stopped giving us insurance," said Portillo. "In fact, my daughter, my wife and I depend on my job insurance."

Portillo said many working Nevadans have been loyal to their companies for years - and after working at Station Casinos for three years, he wants to maintain his benefits, salary and full-time schedule.

Many of the same folks dealing with the health and economic stress from COVID-19 also are facing environmental-justice issues. Autumn Harry is a campaign strategist with the Great Basin Water Network and a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.

She said communities have been harmed by environmental degradation, including water pollution caused by the mining industry.

"We must do more to envision a just transition to renewable energy," said Harry, "where we invest in Black, indigenous and Nevadans of color, who have been the most impacted by the corporate industry, without seeing the benefits, financially or otherwise."

In the last year, many everyday Nevadans have stepped up to support their fellow community members, and groups such as the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada are saying now it's lawmakers' time to step up.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021