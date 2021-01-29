NV Lawmakers Urged to Prioritize Public Services, Environmental Justice

Mining, the third-largest water-use sector in Nevada, takes up about 7% of the state's water withdrawals. (Wikimedia Commons)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Ahead of the Nevada legislative session starting next week, a coalition of progressive advocacy groups laid out its priorities to make sure all Nevadans have the tools they need to get through the pandemic and thrive beyond it.



Issues range from building up public services to criminal-justice reform, restoring education and health-care budgets, and protecting the land from over-development and pollution.



Since the pandemic began, many people in the state have lost their jobs and struggled to access unemployment benefits. Ronal Portillo is a buffet cook who was laid off by Station Casinos Fiesta Rancho.



He said he hopes Nevada will pass a law requiring employers to rehire their laid-off workers.



"And since September, I have no longer insurance because the company has stopped giving us insurance," said Portillo. "In fact, my daughter, my wife and I depend on my job insurance."



Portillo said many working Nevadans have been loyal to their companies for years - and after working at Station Casinos for three years, he wants to maintain his benefits, salary and full-time schedule.



Many of the same folks dealing with the health and economic stress from COVID-19 also are facing environmental-justice issues. Autumn Harry is a campaign strategist with the Great Basin Water Network and a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.



She said communities have been harmed by environmental degradation, including water pollution caused by the mining industry.



"We must do more to envision a just transition to renewable energy," said Harry, "where we invest in Black, indigenous and Nevadans of color, who have been the most impacted by the corporate industry, without seeing the benefits, financially or otherwise."



In the last year, many everyday Nevadans have stepped up to support their fellow community members, and groups such as the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada are saying now it's lawmakers' time to step up.