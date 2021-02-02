 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 2, 2021 


The COVID pandemic puts the brakes on some education funding; "right to work" in play in New Hampshire.

2021Talks - February 2, 2021 


A group of 10 GOP senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, met with President Joe Biden on Monday to share their COVID relief plan - about a third of Biden's $1.9 trillion package. The Congressional Budget Office claims the economy is improving faster than it expected, which could boost Republicans.

Asian Carp Barriers to be Erected on Tennessee, Cumberland Rivers

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Flying Asian carp can jump out of the water and cause boating accidents. (Adobe Stock)
Flying Asian carp can jump out of the water and cause boating accidents. (Adobe Stock)
February 2, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As the state continues its battle against invasive Asian carp, environmentalists say plans to erect new barriers to stop the carp from entering the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers are a step in the right direction.

Michael Butler, CEO of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, said Asian carp continue to be a massive problem for Tennessee's fishing and outdoor recreation industries, and noted the state recently received $25 million in federal funding to help erect barriers to stop carp from migrating.

"So they outcompete our native bait fish and they occupy a large volume of water when they get to be in large schools," Butler described. "That in turn impacts the fishery, which in turn impacts tourism."

He pointed out the state's fishing economy generates more than $1 billion annually.

Asian carp are now found in all three of Tennessee's major waterways, from the Mississippi River to the Tennessee River north of Chattanooga.

Butler noted the money will help fund several barriers that often use combinations of sound, light, bubbles and other technologies to block the migration of carp from downstream reservoirs.

He added barrier technologies are currently being tested at the Barkley Dam, which separates the Cumberland River Basin from the Ohio River.

"25 million may or may not be enough," Butler cautioned. "So, we're going to continue to evaluate the funding needs for the program here in the Tennessee and Cumberland river systems."

Asian carp can grow up to 100 pounds and can threaten boaters' safety.

"There are four species of Asian carp," Butler explained. "And one of them jumps into the air pretty regularly and can weigh up to 30 pounds or more. And so, that's not something you want to have running into you if you're driving in a power boat or a jet ski."

Asian carp have no natural predators and they consume the bottom-chain food sources of native fish, which can have devastating effects on habitats.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021