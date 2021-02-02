WA Bill Requires More from Nursing Homes for Isolated Residents

 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 2, 2021 


The COVID pandemic puts the brakes on some education funding; "right to work" in play in New Hampshire.

2021Talks - February 2, 2021 


A group of 10 GOP senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, met with President Joe Biden on Monday to share their COVID relief plan - about a third of Biden's $1.9 trillion package. The Congressional Budget Office claims the economy is improving faster than it expected, which could boost Republicans.

Many nursing-home residents in Washington state are struggling to connect with family members, leading to feelings of isolation. (Rawpixel.com/Adobe Stock)
February 2, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Nursing homes in Washington state have been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocates for residents in the facilities are concerned they're facing a double whammy: the virus and isolation.

Evergreen State families have struggled to reach family members in facilities, prompting state lawmakers to introduce a bill requiring nursing homes to be more responsive.

Rep. Jessica Bateman, D-Olympia, the bill's sponsor, said she understands facilities are under extraordinary pressure, but believes the pandemic has revealed inadequacies within the system.

"I don't think it's asking for too much to ensure that vulnerable residents in a long-term care facility have access to a telephone so they can communicate with the outside world, and that family members can be able to contact their loved one in the facility," Bateman explained.

House Bill 1218 would require nursing homes to provide phone access to all residents, ensure they have critical safety information, require facilities to have a single contact list for residents and a written disaster plan.

More than half of the COVID-19 deaths in Washington state have been either nursing home residents or staff.

Patricia Hunter, Washington State long-term care ombuds, said nursing-home residents are isolated, which carries its own health risks. She added family members have complained about struggling to reach folks.

"It's very concerning for them, especially during this time when they're not allowed, necessarily, to go into the facilities to check on their loved ones," Hunter observed. "Just basic telephone communication's really important right now."

Cathy MacCaul, advocacy director for AARP Washington, said nursing homes in the state received $94 million in federal money because of the pandemic. However, she argued, communication for residents and families has not improved since the pandemic began.

"When the system is not working and the industry has not stepped up to create new policies and regulations, then that's where we have to step in as a consumer advocate and look at how we actually create our own legislation to address these issues," MacCaul asserted.

House Bill 1218 is scheduled for an executive session in the House Committee on Health Care and Wellness Wednesday.

Disclosure: AARP Washington contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
