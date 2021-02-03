 
WA Bill Would Enable Public Banking to Support Infrastructure Needs

Supporters of public banking say it could support infrastructure costs in Washington state. (Shane Cotee/Adobe Stock)
February 3, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Public-banking advocates are at it again in the Washington Legislature.

State Sen. Bob Hasegawa, D-Seattle, has spent more than a decade presenting bills to create a public bank in Washington, and he's introduced another in 2021. Public banks are financial institutions owned and run by a state or municipality.

Dennis Ortblad, a board member in Washington state for the Public Banking Institute and a U.S. State Department Foreign Service retiree, said a public bank would help the state meet its underfunded infrastructure needs, noting that such institutions are common in other countries.

"We are losing ground to our competitors overseas - like Japan, Germany, Korea and of course, China - who all use public infrastructure banks to support a world-class infrastructure," he said.

Ortblad noted that the International Monetary Fund has said public banks could help countries meet the economic challenges of COVID-19. In 2019, California passed a bill allowing cities and counties to create public banks.

Ortblad said the Bank of North Dakota was established in 1919 and provides a good example of what public banking can look like. The state bank has been largely unfazed by financial crises such as the Great Recession of 2008. But Ortblad also noted that, like the California bill, cities are the aim of the Washington state legislation.

"The new bill is meant to attract the support of cities and counties," he said, "because the idea is to enable them with state lending to address their needs."

Hasegawa's effort this year, Senate Bill 5188, has 13 co-sponsors. A public hearing was held on the bill last week.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
