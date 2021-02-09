 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2021 


The second impeachment trial of now former President Donald Trump begins this afternoon; detention of juveniles under scrutiny in N.C.

2021Talks - February 9, 2021 


A day for the history books as Trump's impeachment trial starts, a former Secretary of State and a GOP Congressman have died, a new VA secretary is confirmed, and COVID cases are dropping.

Simpson's Salmon-Recovery Plan Called 'Sea Change' for NW

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Salmon and steelhead on the Snake River have dwindled dramatically in recent decades. (Sam Beebe/Flickr)
Salmon and steelhead on the Snake River have dwindled dramatically in recent decades. (Sam Beebe/Flickr)
February 9, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- An Idaho congressman may have taken the first step in untangling the tricky knot of dams in the Northwest and their effects on salmon.

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, laid out a $33 billion Columbia Basin Fund.

While it includes breaching the four lower Snake River dams, it also addresses replacing their benefits, such as energy and irrigation for local agriculture.

Brian Brooks, executive director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation, said it's a critical lifeline for the region's endangered salmon and steelhead.

"My reaction to Simpson coming out with this plan is 'Finally!'" Brooks remarked. "Finally, someone is giving this attention to this issue because it is such a big problem and it is going to require a big solution, and Simpson is giving it the attention it deserves."

Simpson has been working on the plan for three years and has held three hundred meetings with stakeholders over that time. Other congressional leaders in the region have pushed back on the proposal, saying it's too expensive and might not recover salmon.

However, groups such as the Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association and Northwest River Partners, which have dismissed dam-breaching in the past, confirmed they're willing to consider this plan.

Brooks described it as a sea change, and contended removing the dams would bring sustainable numbers of salmon back to Idaho.

"This proposal recognizes that there are other ways to get products to market, there are other ways that we can generate power, but there is only one way for our fish to get back to Idaho and to the ocean," Brooks asserted.

Brooks noted people in the region, especially communities that rely on the endangered fish species, are hurting.

"The current system right now is leaving people behind," Brooks warned. "And if we recognize that these are friends and families that are losing right now, I think that it's a lot easier to say, 'You know what? Yeah, let's roll up our sleeves and talk about a way where we all get what we want.'"

More than a dozen fish species have become endangered since the dams were constructed. In 2019, only 14 sockeye salmon made it back to central Idaho to spawn.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021