Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 11, 2021 


Push on for Denver to provide COVID vaccine to homeless people; Day 2 of Trump Impeachment 2 provides vivid audio and video evidence.

2021Talks - February 11, 2021 


Prosecutors laid out their case in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, showing Capitol riot in vivid detail; President Biden sanctions the leaders of Myanmar's coup.

Documentary Highlights Hope in Healing Nation’s Divides

Susan Bro started the Heather Heyer Foundation to fight for social justice in honor of her daughter, who died during a 2017 protest against white supremacists. (Ben Rekhi)
Susan Bro started the Heather Heyer Foundation to fight for social justice in honor of her daughter, who died during a 2017 protest against white supremacists. (Ben Rekhi)
February 11, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- With former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial demonstrating deep divisions in the nation, a new documentary released today presents a powerful look at four Americans attempting to bridge political and racial divides.

Susan Bro, president of the Heather Heyer Foundation and mother of Heather Heyer, who was murdered by a white supremacist at a 2017 Charlottesville rally, is profiled in the film "The Reunited States," executive produced by TV news pundits Van Jones and Meghan McCain.

At a commemoration of Heather's death, Bro told a crowd it wasn't until a white woman was killed white Americans recognized racist violence is a major problem that needs to be healed.

"The world went crazy when Heather lost her life," Bro recounted. "And that's not fair because so many mothers lose their children every day and we have to fix that. I don't want other mothers to be in my spot. I don't want other mothers to go through this."

The public is invited to join Jones and McCain for an online red and blue carpet premiere tonight. The documentary is also available on streaming platforms including Amazon and YouTube.

Erin Leaverton, a self-proclaimed conservative who traveled to all 50 U.S. states with her husband David, was also profiled in the film.

She said they met a cross-section of folks and the experience was life-transforming.

"I went on this journey trying to figure out what's causing the problem, and I found out that I'm part of the problem," Leaverton admitted. "It exposed something in myself that I didn't want to see, that's deeply rooted in all of us; the belief that certain people have more value than others."

Meaghan McCain, TV co-host of ABC's "The View," stated she supported the documentary because it showcases people who are trying to enact real change, and it ends on an optimistic note that we can come together and heal.

"It's in the spirit of what I love about the country, it's in the spirit of what I always loved about politics, which is, unfortunately, getting fewer and far between right now," McCain lamented. "And then there's just so many wonderful stories and I just think these are people that really deserve the same kind of platforms that Van and I have. And it's really a privilege to be a part of this."

During the 2020 presidential election, about nine in 10 registered Democratic and Republican voters worried a victory by the other party would lead to "lasting harm" in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
