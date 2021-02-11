 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 11, 2021 


Push on for Denver to provide COVID vaccine to homeless people; Day 2 of Trump Impeachment 2 provides vivid audio and video evidence.

2021Talks - February 11, 2021 


Prosecutors laid out their case in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, showing Capitol riot in vivid detail; President Biden sanctions the leaders of Myanmar's coup.

Health Officials Push Polis to Prioritize Vaccines for Homeless

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Proponents of vaccinating homeless populations now say the move would limit the coronavirus' ability to develop and transmit dangerous new strains. (Pixabay)
Proponents of vaccinating homeless populations now say the move would limit the coronavirus' ability to develop and transmit dangerous new strains. (Pixabay)
February 11, 2021

DENVER -- Health experts are pressing Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to distribute COVID vaccines to Denver's homeless population, who have no other option but to shelter in large group settings.

Danica Lee, deputy director for the Denver City and County COVID Response Team, said the risk of exposure for staff and clients at shelters is extremely high, and people experiencing homelessness are at much greater risk of sickness and death.

"We know that we have disproportionate rates of African-Americans and Latinx people," Lee explained. "Including people, as well, with co-morbidities, and so being able to reach this group of people is a priority for the city and county of Denver."

Because people without homes cannot self-isolate and travel across the city for services, Lee worried outbreaks at shelters could quickly spread and overwhelm local hospitals.

Polis told reporters this week people 65 and older experiencing homelessness can receive vaccines, but claimed shots in younger arms would cost lives.

Homeless advocates pointed out the current age-based distribution strategy has been waived for far less vulnerable populations, including legislators and journalists.

Dr. Sarah Rowan, physician and infectious disease specialist for Denver Public Health, argued a site-based strategy makes sense from a public-health perspective.

"There is still clearly, as our testing has shown, high risk inside shelters," Rowan observed. "So the main thing is that we need to get vaccines to where the disease is, so that we can stop the spread of it. And that will help everybody in the community."

Rowan suggested getting all shelter residents and staff vaccinated at the same time would be more efficient and require fewer trips.

She added vaccinating Denver's homeless community now would also close the window for the coronavirus to develop and transmit dangerous new strains.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021