 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2021 


Arctic blast leaves Midwest frozen, but farmworker concerns just around the corner with spring planting; nursing homes remain a major pandemic concern.

2021Talks - February 16, 2021 


Parler, the social network favored by conservatives and used during the Capitol riot, is back online with new community guidelines; plus a deep dive into dozens of election-related bills across the country.

Dentists: Pandemic Schedules May Make Kids More Cavity-Prone

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

According to the CDC, populations disproportionately affected by the coronavirus are also at higher risk for dental problems and oral disease. (Adobe Stock)
According to the CDC, populations disproportionately affected by the coronavirus are also at higher risk for dental problems and oral disease. (Adobe Stock)
February 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children, and as families postpone preventive dental care due to the pandemic, experts say it's important to maintain good oral-health habits at home.

Dr. Kerry Dove, who runs a pediatric dental practice in Concord, said lack of a normal schedule means kids at home may be snacking throughout the day, which can lead to cavities.

She recommended brushing kids' teeth in the morning and at night, drinking lots of water, and staying away from chewy and sugary foods like fruit snacks.

"Baby tooth decay can get really severe, really fast," Dove explained. "But, you know, if you've got a diet full of simple sugars and juice and carbohydrates, then small things can get really big, quickly."

Dove noted one in five kids ages six to 11 have at least one untreated cavity.

The American Dental Association recommends continuing routine checkups and cleanings in the pandemic, but the World Health Organization cautioned non-emergency dental services should be avoided wherever community transmission of COVID-19 is high or uncontrolled.

Use websites like covidactnow.org to check your local infection rates.

Dove added dentists are obsessive about infection control, and are taking extra precautions to keep patients safe.

"Make sure you talk to your provider about your comfort level or you know, if they can move you to a private room," Dove suggested. "Dentists are doing a lot of things to make people feel as safe as possible; taking temperatures, making sure everyone's wearing masks."

One study published last fall found fewer than 1% of dentists nationwide had tested COVID-positive, and 99% had enhanced their infection-control procedures.

Dr. Richard Gesker, Chief Dental Officer at United Healthcare, added most tooth and gum problems are preventable, and emphasized it's important to stay in touch with your child's dentist.

"Some individual dentists and some dental plans are making telephone and video consultations available," Gesker observed. "But this is only an option as a starting point for care and advice, to help the patient select the best setting for them, for in-person care."

The American Dental Association said spending on dental care dropped by 38% last year, and is expected to further dip 20% this year.

Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021