Health Insurance Special Open-Enrollment Period Opens in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. - Now through March 15, Connecticut residents without health insurance can sign up for a plan on Access Health Connecticut, during a special open-enrollment period.



The regular enrollment period ended on Jan. 15, but the state decided to reopen it this week to coincide with open enrollment on the federal health exchanges ordered by President Joe Biden.



James Michel, chief executive at Access Health Connecticut, said about 150,000 to 200,000 people in the state still are uninsured.



"During these challenging times, it's even more critical that you have insurance for you and your family," he said. "It is not as expensive as you may think. It may be more affordable than COBRA."



Federal subsidies mean most people can find a plan that fits their budget. Depending on your income, you might even find out that you qualify for the state Medicaid program, known as HUSKY. To sign up or get more information, go to the website AccessHealthCT.com.



Annie Scully, a research analyst for United Way of Connecticut, said the state seems to have done everything it can to make the sign-up process as easy as possible.



"On that website," she said, "you can find access to online live chat support, to phone support, to in-person help at two locations in New Haven and Hartford."



The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beyond this open-enrollment period, people can sign up for a plan on Access Health Connecticut any time of year if they've had what's known as a "qualifying event" - including having a child, losing health coverage, getting married or moving to Connecticut.