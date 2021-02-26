 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 26, 2021 


A new study finds big gains in living-wage jobs under Biden Infrastructure Plan; U.S. House passes major protections for LGBTQ Americans.

2021Talks - February 26, 2021 


A $15 minimum wage is out for now; Capitol Police on past and current threats; House passes major milestone for equality; and voting rights targeted across the nation.

Fewer Student-Aid Applications Could Mean Less College Enrollment

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Data show 14.4% fewer FAFSA applications this year from Indiana students in high schools with high minority populations. (AC Taylor Jr/Pixabay)
Data show 14.4% fewer FAFSA applications this year from Indiana students in high schools with high minority populations. (AC Taylor Jr/Pixabay)
February 25, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS -- New data show a big drop of just over 9% in the number of Indiana students applying for federal student aid this year, and experts say that could mean a big red flag for college enrollment.

The National College Attainment Network tracks the "Free Application For Federal Student Aid" (FAFSA).

They found application rates are even worse for students of color or in lower-income families.

MorraLee Keller, director of technical assistance for the Network, said Indiana colleges could be looking at much smaller freshman classes.

"If the FAFSAs are already running just under 10% behind, and FAFSAs are a very strong indicator about the likelihood to enroll in college, we may be getting set up for another significant drop in college enrollment this fall," Keller projected.

She speculated many students are holding off, waiting to hear whether their preferred college will offer in-person instruction next semester.

Another report, from the National Student Clearinghouse, said colleges across the U.S. enrolled about 20% fewer students last fall.

Keller noted only about 36% of Indiana high school seniors have filled out their FAFSA so far.

"That puts you at about 30th in the country," Keller explained. "And I think we're all much more used to a number around 55%, 60%, 65% of the graduating class enrolling somewhere."

High schools and colleges are working to reach out and reengage the Class of 2020 and ensure a smooth transition for the Class of 2021.

Students should contact their preferred college or university to find out their FAFSA deadline.

Several state-based grants set a deadline of April 15. They include the Workforce Ready Grant, the Frank O'Bannon Grant, and the 21st Century Scholars Grant.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - IN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021