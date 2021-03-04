 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 4, 2021 


A union representing teachers and school employees praises Biden's vaccination plan; Biden bows to pressure from his own party on stimulus checks.

2021Talks - March 4, 2021 


The House cancels today's session amid threats of a militia attack, after passing election reform, President Biden agrees to send stimulus checks to fewer people, and political ads are coming back to Facebook.

Getting Word to Ohioans: Low-Cost Health Insurance is Available

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Some Ohioans might be eligible for health coverage from the federal health-insurance marketplace with zero costs. (Adobe Stock)
Some Ohioans might be eligible for health coverage from the federal health-insurance marketplace with zero costs. (Adobe Stock)
March 3, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Health-care groups throughout the Buckeye State are spreading the word about an unexpected opportunity to sign up for coverage on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. An extra time period for enrollment was added by the Biden administration.

HealthSource of Ohio is offering free enrollment assistance to Ohioans in eight counties, including two in Appalachia. Becky McMullen, HealthSource's director of outreach and enrollment, said there's been a greater need for health coverage since the start of the pandemic.

"We have come across people that didn't realize that there is another enrollment period," she said. "We're interested in getting out the information about affordability; nine in 10 qualify for financial help with their plans. Three in four can find a plan for $50 a month or less."

In 10 Ohio counties, there are opportunities - depending on a person's income - to find a plan that costs nothing. Enrollment runs through May 15. Plans can be viewed online at healthcare.gov. McMullen said that's where Ohioans also can connect with personal enrollment help. HealthSource and other community agencies are giving application assistance over the phone.

"We're not there to judge," she said. "We're there to help them from the beginning to the end, to assist them in learning about coverage - what coverage is available, how they use their coverage and, then, where they can use it."

McMullen said counselors screen for Medicaid eligibility and can assist with applications for other types of support if needed.

"I work with some tremendous people that you never meet but yet, you have this relationship that you've created over the phone," she said. "And people come to us very vulnerable. Sometimes, they'll come back around and they'll tell us, 'Hey, thanks for what you did. You've changed my life.'"

According to census data, 7.7% of people in Appalachian Ohio did not have health insurance between 2014 and 2018, compared with 6.2% for non-Appalachian areas.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021