 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 5, 2021 


New rules should speed large-scale clean-energy projects in NY; Texas' Gov. Abbott tries to shift COVID blame to release of "immigrants."

2021Talks - March 5, 2021 


A marathon Senate session begins to pass COVID relief; Sanders plans a $15 minimum wage amendment; and work continues to approve Biden's cabinet choices.

Public Libraries: Funding "Critical" to Provide Community Services

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Build America's Libraries Act, introduced in Congress last month, would upgrade state and tribal library infrastructure. (Tyler Olson/Adobe Stock)
The Build America's Libraries Act, introduced in Congress last month, would upgrade state and tribal library infrastructure. (Tyler Olson/Adobe Stock)
March 5, 2021

MILLINOCKET, Maine -- Local libraries have adapted to offer critical services during the pandemic, from deploying mobile Wi-Fi hotspots to teaching digital skills, and printing and scanning forms for people working from home.

Now, library systems say they need some help.

The American Rescue Plan the U.S. House passed last weekend includes $200 million for the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Matt DeLaney, director of the Millinocket Memorial Library in the rural Katahdin region, said as libraries have had to reduce hours and furlough workers because of budget shortfalls, some residents are falling through the cracks.

"You take this out of the picture, out of people's lives, and they lose access to so many other things," DeLaney explained. "Social connections, access to medicine, access to food, access to unemployment, disability, all of those things."

DeLaney pointed out often, decision-makers and people of influence aren't the ones who regularly use library services, and thus see them as solely for recreation.

But he noted they're a necessity for people who don't have access to broadband, computers and printers.

DeLaney added his library's vital role became even more clear when it closed for a few months at the beginning of the pandemic.

"We basically set up a curbside service window, where we tried to continue as many services as we could, related to printing, scanning, those very simple things," DeLaney recounted. "But there was no other place in town to do that, for a lot of our patrons."

Julius Jefferson, president of the American Library Association, said public libraries across the nation have adjusted to doing what they can online and taking safety precautions for in-person interactions.

"I want all Americans to know, and especially those in underserved areas, that they can depend on libraries for free educational, career and business development resources to help recover," Jefferson stated.

Members of Congress also have introduced the Build America's Libraries Act.

The bill would allocate $5 billion dollars to long-term improvements for libraries, to help them better serve rural and low-income communities.

Disclosure: American Library Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Census, and Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - ME

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021