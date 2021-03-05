 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 5, 2021 


New rules should speed large-scale clean-energy projects in NY; Texas' Gov. Abbott tries to shift COVID blame to release of "immigrants."

2021Talks - March 5, 2021 


A marathon Senate session begins to pass COVID relief; Sanders plans a $15 minimum wage amendment; and work continues to approve Biden's cabinet choices.

New Reports Outline Need for Racial Justice in CA Higher Education

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A new report calls for a big increase in Cal Grants, which would allow more students of color to attend college. (Quince Creative/Pixabay)
A new report calls for a big increase in Cal Grants, which would allow more students of color to attend college. (Quince Creative/Pixabay)
March 5, 2021

LOS ANGELES - Two new reports highlight disparities in California colleges that put African-American students at a disadvantage.

The study "Follow the Money" says California systematically underinvests in Black degree attainment, spending almost twice as much per student in the Cal State University or University of California systems than it does in community colleges - where 80% of Black students are enrolled.

Edward Bush is cofounder and vice president of the group "A2MEND," which stands for "African American Male Education Network and Development." He said the disparities are not accidental.

"It's structural inequity," said Bush. "We have to look at this through the lens that perhaps this is a manifestation of racist policies."

The report suggests more money for community colleges - and an expansion of Cal Grants to low-income community-college students, who are more likely than those at the University of California or California State University to be working at low-wage jobs and supporting a family.

Both studies are from the Campaign for College Opportunity. The second, called "The State of Higher Education for Black Californians," says while the four-year graduation rate for Black students at CSU has doubled in the past decade, it's still only 20%.

It also finds 60% of Black high-school graduates aren't prepared to meet the entrance requirements for UC or CSU. Bush says students of color often have a harder time getting into a four-year school.

"So, it simply cannot be couched in a conversation about class," said Bush. "Because we know that poor white students have a greater likelihood of attending the University of California or California State University System than lower-income African-American or Latino students."

The "State of Higher Education" report suggests making the classes needed to get into CSU and UC the default curriculum for all high-school students in California.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021