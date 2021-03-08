 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 9, 2021 


IA reporter trial renews calls to protect press freedoms; California movement to ban new gas stations is spreading.

2021Talks - March 9, 2021 


The House votes on the American Rescue Plan, President Biden signs orders to advance gender equity, and with legislation pending to protect voting rights, pressure grows to end the Senate tactic of the filibuster.

Texas Senior Advocates Issue Plea for Winter-Storm Utility-Bill Assistance

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A rare winter storm in Texas last month led to the deployment of the National Guard to conduct welfare checks and move many residents to one of 135 local warming centers. (besnopile/pixabay)
A rare winter storm in Texas last month led to the deployment of the National Guard to conduct welfare checks and move many residents to one of 135 local warming centers. (besnopile/pixabay)
March 8, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas -- Responding to older Texans hit particularly hard by the massive winter-storm power outage last month, AARP Texas and the Texas Legal Services Center are asking for immediate financial relief for residential electricity customers.

In a letter to the state's Public Utility Commission, the organizations noted many, including those dependent on Social Security benefits for housing and medicine, found it impossible to leave their homes for days on end.

Tim Morstad, associate state director for AARP Texas, said regulators need to step up for consumers now, and not wait until the state Legislature can address ways to prevent a future disaster.

"People are still hurting," Morstad asserted. "They're still in need. There's actions that our utility regulators could take to make it easier for consumers."

AARP and the Legal Services Center are asking the Public Utility Commission to prioritize relief for Texas consumers over relief for retail electric providers.

The Texas power grid manager was fired after the power blackouts and the head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas resigned. In addition, the state's largest electric cooperative has since filed for bankruptcy protection.

It's estimated at least four million residential customers in Texas were without power and heat for days during the sustained sub-freezing temperatures.

Morstad pointed out AARP has heard from thousands of members about how the storm impacted them.

"And how they're trying to put the pieces back together," Morstad explained. "And as we go into these next few weeks it's going to be like, 'And my electricity bill came and it's high and I wish I could get some help for that.'"

Morstad argued the Public Utility Commission of Texas needs to allow customers time to address high utility bills and navigate the market to protect themselves.

"So far, nothing out of our Legislature or our regulators really speaks to that," Morstad contended. "There has been no lifeline."

The storm and power outages have been blamed for more than 40 deaths, and possibly as many as 70.

Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021