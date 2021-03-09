 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 9, 2021 


IA reporter trial renews calls to protect press freedoms; California movement to ban new gas stations is spreading.

2021Talks - March 9, 2021 


The House votes on the American Rescue Plan, President Biden signs orders to advance gender equity, and with legislation pending to protect voting rights, pressure grows to end the Senate tactic of the filibuster.

Movement Grows to Stop New Gas Stations in CA

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Local residents protest a proposed gas station in the Marin County city of Novato. (Karen Preuss)
Local residents protest a proposed gas station in the Marin County city of Novato. (Karen Preuss)
March 9, 2021

NOVATO, Calif. -- The city of Novato will vote tonight on whether to allow Costco to build a huge new gas station, despite strong opposition from locals concerned about climate change.

Novato is the latest front in a battle to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Lily Cohen, mobilizing team lead for the nonprofit 350 Bay Area, said projects such as this fly in the face of local and state climate goals.

"The more gas infrastructure we have, the more time it would take later on down the road to take down that infrastructure and proceed forward with newer, cleaner, greener infrastructure," Cohen contended.

Supporters say the city, which currently has a multi-million dollar deficit, stands to make a lot of money from gas taxes, while consumers will have access to cheaper Costco gas. A Costco spokesperson had no comment.

Cohen countered the project would undermine existing gas stations and could cause air and water pollution.

"We need to be thinking more long term," Cohen asserted. "It creates worse air quality and it could potentially create contamination within the site."

The movement to ban new gas stations is spreading.

Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of the Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations (Con-GAS), has successfully nixed three gas stations in Sonoma County.

"We shouldn't be expanding fossil-fuel infrastructure in the time of a 21st-century climate crisis where we're experiencing consequences, like the unprecedented wildfires that we've had up here in the North Bay," Hastings argued.

Last month the city of Petaluma took a big step toward decarbonization

"February 22nd, they enacted the first prohibition against gas stations in the United States, and we're hoping this will start other local governments to follow suit," Hastings concluded.

Disclosure: 350 Bay Area contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, and Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021