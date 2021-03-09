 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 9, 2021 


IA reporter trial renews calls to protect press freedoms; California movement to ban new gas stations is spreading.

2021Talks - March 9, 2021 


The House votes on the American Rescue Plan, President Biden signs orders to advance gender equity, and with legislation pending to protect voting rights, pressure grows to end the Senate tactic of the filibuster.

Screenings Improve Chances Against Colorectal Cancer

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The FIT test is a unique colorectal screening tool because it can be done at home. (Kelly/Adobe Stock)
The FIT test is a unique colorectal screening tool because it can be done at home. (Kelly/Adobe Stock)
March 9, 2021

NEWPORT, Ore. -- March is awareness month for a very deadly disease, colorectal cancer, but the good news is there are screening tools to increase a person's chance of survival.

The most important tool is the colonoscopy, where doctors can identify potentially cancerous polyps.

Jaraka Carver, panel coordinator for Lincoln Community Health Center in Newport, said there is another important screening method called the FIT test, which is unique because people can do it at home.

"So in the times of COVID, that's really important because we've seen a decrease in providers seeing patients in office and actually putting a hold on screenings for colonoscopies during the first part of COVID last year," Carver explained.

The FIT test looks for microscopic blood in the stool and has to be done annually.

Carver said Lincoln Community Health Center started sending out FIT tests for patients who didn't come in for screenings last year. Their screening rate increased from 45% last year to 62% this year.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death for men and women combined.

Carver pointed out screening makes a difference.

"Colorectal cancer is one of the cancers that are unique in the fact that you can actually prevent the cancer by screening," Carver reported. "So it's estimated that about 50% of the colorectal cancer-related deaths could have been prevented by screening."

Carver added people can also lower their risk of colorectal cancer by exercising often and not consuming too much alcohol or red meats.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021