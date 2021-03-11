 
PNS Daily Newscast - March 11, 2021 


Rural communities are big beneficiaries in COVID-19 relief bill; Merrick Garland confirmed as U.S. attorney general.

2021Talks - March 11, 2021 


President Biden gives his first prime-time presidential address tonight, a year since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic; Friday, he'll sign $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, one of the largest spending bills in American history.

Report: CA 20th in Nation for Kids’ Well-Being During Pandemic

School food distribution programs have helped alleviate some childhood hunger during the pandemic. (Shawn Millsaps)
March 11, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- One year into the pandemic, California is ranked the nation's 20th best state for children, according to a new report from the nonprofit Save the Children.

Researchers looked at the data on how many families experience hunger or poverty, or lack the tools for remote learning.

Will Dittmar, California state director for Save the Children, said the data on hunger are troubling.

"One out of five California households are reporting that they do not have enough food for their kids to eat," Dittmar observed. "That's 2.1 million kids in the Golden State."

The report found 10% of California families say they don't have the right tools to get all their kids on Zoom classes every day. Fifty percent say they're having trouble paying bills; a number that goes up to 65% for Black and Latino families.

Tamara Sandberg, U.S. food security and nutrition advisor for Save the Children, said the pandemic has really widened the income gap for families of color.

"These families are twice as likely as white families to lack enough food, they're twice as likely to be struggling with housing costs, and they're about one-and-a-half times as likely to have difficulty paying bills," Sandberg outlined.

The new COVID-19 stimulus bill contains provisions designed to cut the childhood poverty rate in half.

And the new Golden State Stimulus, approved in February, provides direct relief to low-income families and struggling businesses, and puts millions into state-subsidized child care.

Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
