 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 12, 2021 


President Biden directs states to open coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1; a voting-rights group tackles redistricting reform.

2021Talks - March 12, 2021 


In his first prime-time address, President Biden says every adult should be able to get a vaccine by May 1. And the House passes two gun reform bills.

Foundation Helps Families Cover Costs of Children's Medical Care

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Medical care for a child with a life-threatening condition can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation can help families cover those expenses. (Photographee.eu/Adobe Stock)
Medical care for a child with a life-threatening condition can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation can help families cover those expenses. (Photographee.eu/Adobe Stock)
March 12, 2021

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- It's something every parent fears: Their child has a life-threatening or chronic disease, and in addition to the stress of treatment, they often also face crushing medical bills.

But for many of those families, there is a program to help them deal with out-of-pocket costs not covered by their insurance plan.

The UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation recently awarded its 25,000th grant. It went to an Arizona family, to help cover their young daughter's treatment for a congenital heart condition.

Scott Otto, assistant executive director for the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation, said they began the program when it became clear there was a critical need to support families dealing with a health crisis.

"Think of a child who is experiencing some level of need for health care," Otto explained. "Could be something big, a cardiac event; could be something small, like ongoing asthma medication, but that cost of health care may not be picked up fully by their commercial insurance, and that oftentimes can lead to some level of hardship for a family."

Otto noted the fund has provided more than $54 million in medical grants since 2007 to help pay for children's medical expenses.

The Arizona grant went to the family of Ella, a 9-year-old born with only half a functioning heart who faces a lifetime of treatment, surgery and hospital stays.

Melissa Beckstead, her mother, said the grant goes a long way toward easing the family's burden.

"It's hard to understand unless you've been in this, unless you know what medical bills cost when you have a child with a life-threatening condition that never goes away," Beckstead remarked. "Every little bit makes normal everyday life a little bit easier."

Otto pointed out the fund awards grants of several hundred up to $5,000 per year, with a $10,000 lifetime maximum. He added the approval rate is about 90% for applicants who meet the program's criteria.

"We're looking for that family that may not be accustomed to asking for assistance," Otto stressed. "There are families that certainly are reliant on government programs, and we're glad that they can get connected. But think of that next family up who may not be used to asking for help. They were making all the right decisions, but hardship comes along, and they just need that sense of a hand up. That's where we step in."

Families do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021