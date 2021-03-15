 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 16, 2021 


Tribes applaud the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet leadership post; millions of dollars available to holdout states that decide to expand Medicaid.

2021Talks - March 16, 2021 


Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American to serve in the Cabinet; Biden administration brags about 100 million COVID-19 doses and stimulus checks in next 10 days, but faces spike in illegal border crossings.

Report: More Needed to Set OR High-School Students on Career Paths

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Nineteen states offer a graduation pathway to prepare high-school students for careers. (Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock)
Nineteen states offer a graduation pathway to prepare high-school students for careers. (Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock)
March 15, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon could do a better job setting up high school students for careers once they graduate, according to a new analysis.

The Alliance for Excellent Education examined state policies for promoting career readiness after high school.

Anne Hyslop, assistant director of policy development and government relations at the Alliance, said many states have taken a good first step, enabling students to get onto career paths before they graduate.

However, Oregon is not one of them.

She pointed out the state's graduation system essentially is the same for all students, meeting basic credit-hour requirements and demonstrating they have certain essential skills.

"But there isn't this differentiation of a pathway for students who might be interested in STEM careers or a pathway for students who want to go into the military, which are things that other states have done," Hyslop observed.

Hyslop pointed out some states also offer career seals on diplomas for completing certain steps, such as workplace internships.

In total, 19 states offer a graduation pathway to prepare students for careers.

However, Hyslop noted many still lack measures of quality for these tracks.

She added high school diplomas no longer are enough to guarantee a job and schools should take the opportunity to expose students to different careers in high school.

"Students who do these pathways are doing other experiences during high school that are deliberately preparing them for future success," Hyslop stressed. "And so I think it helps make the high school experience more relevant, more enriching, can help students engaged in the classroom."

Keeping students in high school has been especially important in Oregon. In recent years, it's ranked near the bottom among states for its graduation rate.

Hyslop explained with the pandemic forcing schools to shut their doors last year, states made modifications to their graduation requirements.

"Now is actually a really good opportunity, I think, to reassess and to make sure that the policies we have are actually serving all students well and that there aren't student populations who are falling through the cracks," Hyslop concluded.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021