 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 16, 2021 


Tribes applaud the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet leadership post; millions of dollars available to holdout states that decide to expand Medicaid.

2021Talks - March 16, 2021 


Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American to serve in the Cabinet; Biden administration brags about 100 million COVID-19 doses and stimulus checks in next 10 days, but faces spike in illegal border crossings.

On Justice Ginsburg's Birthday, CT Women Honor Her Legacy

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Nearly six months after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing, women's groups gather this week to commemorate her birthday and celebrate her legacy. (Steve Petteway/Supreme Court of the United States)
Nearly six months after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing, women's groups gather this week to commemorate her birthday and celebrate her legacy. (Steve Petteway/Supreme Court of the United States)
March 15, 2021

CORRECTION: Dori Dumas is a member of the Outraged Elders. An earlier version incorrectly stated she is the leader. (2:00 p.m. EST, March 15, 2020)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- As Women's History Month continues, the legacy of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being honored, in more ways than one.

Today, March 15, would have been Justice Ginsburg's 88th birthday.

As a champion of women's rights and equality, a statue of Ginsburg was unveiled Friday in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

And today in New Haven, she'll be honored in a ceremony by Connecticut women who call themselves the "Outraged Elders."

Dori Dumas, president of The Greater New Haven NAACP and a member of the Elders group, said Ginsburg's support of reproductive rights is an issue they feel strongly about, especially with the current conservative majority in the Supreme Court.

"That's something that she spoke out about; that's something that we know, especially with the last administration, and ongoing that people are trying to turn back," Dumas explained.

She noted the group also wants to draw attention to gender-justice issues, such as the disproportionate health and economic disparities faced by Black and Latina women in the pandemic compared to white women in the U.S.

Justice Ginsburg died last September of pancreatic cancer.

Dumas added the Outraged Elders, composed of Black and white women advocating for racial justice, won't back down from their mission any time soon.

"The women in our community are paying attention," Dumas remarked. "We're paying attention to legislation, we're going to be a part of writing letters and organizing. And we're going to keep her legacy going, and make sure that the clock is not turned back on some of the things that we have been able to have advancements with."

The socially distanced commemoration of Justice Ginsburg's life takes place today at noon, on the New Haven Green.

Michayla Savitt, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021