On Justice Ginsburg's Birthday, CT Women Honor Her Legacy

Nearly six months after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing, women's groups gather this week to commemorate her birthday and celebrate her legacy. (Steve Petteway/Supreme Court of the United States)

CORRECTION: Dori Dumas is a member of the Outraged Elders. An earlier version incorrectly stated she is the leader. (2:00 p.m. EST, March 15, 2020)



NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- As Women's History Month continues, the legacy of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being honored, in more ways than one.



Today, March 15, would have been Justice Ginsburg's 88th birthday.



As a champion of women's rights and equality, a statue of Ginsburg was unveiled Friday in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York.



And today in New Haven, she'll be honored in a ceremony by Connecticut women who call themselves the "Outraged Elders."



Dori Dumas, president of The Greater New Haven NAACP and a member of the Elders group, said Ginsburg's support of reproductive rights is an issue they feel strongly about, especially with the current conservative majority in the Supreme Court.



"That's something that she spoke out about; that's something that we know, especially with the last administration, and ongoing that people are trying to turn back," Dumas explained.



She noted the group also wants to draw attention to gender-justice issues, such as the disproportionate health and economic disparities faced by Black and Latina women in the pandemic compared to white women in the U.S.



Justice Ginsburg died last September of pancreatic cancer.



Dumas added the Outraged Elders, composed of Black and white women advocating for racial justice, won't back down from their mission any time soon.



"The women in our community are paying attention," Dumas remarked. "We're paying attention to legislation, we're going to be a part of writing letters and organizing. And we're going to keep her legacy going, and make sure that the clock is not turned back on some of the things that we have been able to have advancements with."



The socially distanced commemoration of Justice Ginsburg's life takes place today at noon, on the New Haven Green.