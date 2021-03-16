 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 16, 2021 


Tribes applaud the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet leadership post; millions of dollars available to holdout states that decide to expand Medicaid.

2021Talks - March 16, 2021 


Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American to serve in the Cabinet; Biden administration brags about 100 million COVID-19 doses and stimulus checks in next 10 days, but faces spike in illegal border crossings.

Report: Diversity Lacking on IL Corporate Boards

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Black people are especially under-represented on corporate boards of directors; 33 companies reported having zero African-American or Black directors. (fizkes/Adobe Stock)
Black people are especially under-represented on corporate boards of directors; 33 companies reported having zero African-American or Black directors. (fizkes/Adobe Stock)
March 16, 2021

CHICAGO -- Corporate boards of directors in Illinois have a way to go to achieve racial and gender parity in representation.

In 2019, lawmakers passed a bill which requires corporations to file reports of their boards' demographic makeup, for analysis of statewide trends by professors at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) School of Labor and Employment Relations.

According to a report based on the 2020 data, women make up more than 20% of the average board, and racial and ethnic minorities make up roughly 15%.

Eunmi Mun, assistant professor at UIUC and the report's co-author, said companies that take inclusion seriously tend to have the most diversity.

"Companies that have completely homogeneous corporate boards tend not to have any policy about corporate diversity," Mun observed.

The report found Black or African-American directors are especially underrepresented, comprising just 6% of the average board; 33 companies reported zero Black directors.

The data came from 74 companies, missing a large number who didn't file the information with the Secretary of State's Office.

Richard Benton, also an assistant professor at UIUC and co-author of the report, said many companies point to their existing non-discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity policies.

But he noted appointing directors to boards is different from other hiring decisions, and the most promising policies build diversity and inclusion concerns into every stage of the board appointment process.

"That means ensuring that you're seeing diverse slates of candidates when you consider board appointments," Benton explained. "Directing executive search firms to provide diverse slates of candidates and going beyond just your existing social networks."

Benton argued corporate diversity is important for social justice reasons, to ensure leadership is representative of their employees or residents of their areas.

But he added there's a business case as well, stating diverse boards tend to govern better and take fewer risks.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021