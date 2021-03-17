 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 18, 2021 


Expert advice on best ways to spend extra stimulus cash; an update on COVID and nursing homes.

2021Talks - March 19, 2021 


A House Judiciary meeting will address rising discrimination against Asian Americans, law professor Jack Chin (Twitter: @GJackChin) comments on the U.S. history of anti-Asian violence, and GOP attorneys general sue over the stimulus plan.

Experts Hopeful about Closing Racial Gaps for COVID Shots

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

According to APM Research Lab, fewer than 9% of Blacks in the United States have received at least one COVID vaccination, compared with more than 16% of Caucasians. (Adobe Stock)
According to APM Research Lab, fewer than 9% of Blacks in the United States have received at least one COVID vaccination, compared with more than 16% of Caucasians. (Adobe Stock)
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN
March 17, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Despite higher COVID illness and death totals, certain minority groups in Minnesota are getting fewer vaccinations. However, there are signs the racial gaps could soon grow smaller.

Black Minnesotans are among the groups seeing lagging numbers of COVID vaccinations, according to state health officials. For those age 15 and older who have received the vaccine, just 3.5% are Black residents while 90% are Caucasian.

Craig Helmstetter, managing partner of APM Research Lab, said it mirrors what's happening nationally, and one key underlying factor is that inoculation efforts have focused on older people.

"And by and large, the white population is older than most populations of color across the country," he said, "and so, from that standpoint, it's not surprising that we see vaccination rates higher among white populations."

As more age groups become eligible, he said, more people of color are likely to receive COVID shots. However, Helmstetter and other experts have said policymakers could have done a better job prioritizing minority groups when vaccination efforts began. He noted that coronavirus variants still are a concern. State health officials say they're doing targeted outreach with community groups and mobile vaccination clinics.

Also in Minnesota, the COVID death rate for Asian-Americans is relatively high compared with other states. Helmstetter said this group is being vaccinated at lower rates, which also bucks what's happening nationally.

"Although the Asian population is not the largest population in the state, it is a population that's having a lot of impacts and so far, not matching the vaccination rate of whites," he said, "and so that's an issue of concern."

However, Helmstetter cited encouraging news for Indigenous populations, which have seen higher vaccination rates. To date, more than 1.2 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccination. The health department has said racial data for inoculation efforts only has been available for a short time, but it now can put the state on a better path toward equity in this area.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021