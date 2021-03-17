Financial Advisers: Women Need Their Own Retirement Plans

Financial experts say it's more important than ever for women to create a retirement plan and decide how to fund it, with or without the support of a spouse. (insta_prints/Adobe stock)



Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

TEMPE, Ariz. - Most people look forward to a comfortable retirement, but when it comes to saving for it, many women face a dilemma: Research shows they'll make less money during their careers and they usually live longer than most men.



In past generations, many women could count on a spouse's retirement fund - but in today's world, they need to make a plan to take care of themselves. Theresa Conti, co-chair of the Arizona Chapter of Women in Pensions Network, said not thinking about money is a luxury women can no longer afford.



"Women don't talk about money or they weren't taught how to save," she said, "and were we going to depend on our spouse or Social Security or something like that? We weren't taught how to save and why it's important."



If their company has a retirement plan, Conti said, women should participate in it to the fullest extent allowed. And if it doesn't, she recommended consulting with a reputable adviser to start saving as much and as early as possible.



On average, Conti said, women make about 80% what men make for the same job. She said more women lost jobs during the pandemic, and they haven't been able to contribute as much to retirement savings in the past year.



"Were they in a situation where they got laid off or their spouse got laid off, or they needed to take some of that money that was allowed under the CARES Act that is ultimately going to hurt their retirement at the end? I definitely think that's a valid concern," she said.



Daniel Doonan, executive director of the National Institute on Retirement Security, said another element of a secure retirement is some form of long-term care insurance.



"Health-care costs continue to grow faster than wages." he said. "If we're living longer, more people are going to need long-term care, which is very expensive, but it's very uneven. You might not have any costs for one individual; another person could face hundreds of thousands of dollars dealing with Alzheimer's."



While many government employers and some unions still have traditional defined-benefit pensions, most companies with a retirement plan offer a self-directed IRA or 401(k), in which the employee is responsible for saving and investing their funds.



Some retirement basics are online at investopedia.com.