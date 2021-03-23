 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2021 


The debate over the future of reproductive rights heads for Ohio, and 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, killed in a supermarket mass shooting.

2021Talks - March 23, 2021 


The V.P. promotes a humane response to the border crisis, a call for representation for D.C. residents, Sen. Schumer touts approval of cabinet picks, and Trump talks about the future leaders of the GOP.

PA Announces Major Solar-Energy Project

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Pennsylvania PULSE is expected to create more than 400 jobs and reduce carbon pollution by the equivalent of taking 34,000 cars off the roads. (Johnstocker/Adobe Stock)
Pennsylvania PULSE is expected to create more than 400 jobs and reduce carbon pollution by the equivalent of taking 34,000 cars off the roads. (Johnstocker/Adobe Stock)
By Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA - Producer
March 23, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday the biggest solar-energy commitment ever undertaken by any government in the United States.

Known as Pennsylvania PULSE, the power-purchase agreement will result in construction of seven large solar arrays in six counties; enough to produce nearly half of the electricity used by state government.

Robert Routh, public policy and regulatory counsel for the Clean Air Council, said the solar arrays will generate a total of 191 megawatts of electric power, and are scheduled to go into operation on Jan. 1, 2023.

"Cutting pollution, creating hundreds of jobs, bringing millions of dollars in investments to local communities," Routh outlined. "It's great news all around, and it's important to build on this progress."

The project is part of the governor's "GreenGov" initiative to help meet clean-energy and energy-efficiency goals established by executive order two years ago.

The order calls for a 26% reduction from 2005 levels of greenhouse-gas emissions statewide by 2025, and an 80% reduction by 2050, but Routh pointed out the PULSE project will reduce emissions by only a small fraction of that amount.

"There are still many other tools that we need to make use of, and many other policy steps we need to achieve those goals," Routh explained.

The solar arrays will eliminate almost 158,000 metric tons of greenhouse-gas emissions each year, but total annual statewide emissions are about 233 million metric tons.

Pennsylvania is pursuing other ways of reducing carbon emissions.

Routh said one of the most significant will be finalizing the regulations required for the state to become part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

"Once those regulations are in place, it is projected to reduce 188 million tons of carbon from power plants in Pennsylvania by the end of the decade," Routh confirmed.

Eleven other Northeastern states are currently members of RGGI. Pennsylvania is expected to become a member early next year.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021