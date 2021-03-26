 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 26, 2021 


Battling false claims about vaccines in the Dakotas; Georgia Republicans pass restrictive new changes to the state election process.

2021Talks - March 26, 2021 


President Biden says infrastructure is his next big priority at his first formal press conference. Also, he plans to run for re-election and could support reforming the filibuster to pass voting rights. UCLA Prof. Raul Hinojosa comments on immigration.

Opponents Call FL Bill Targeting Transgender Athletes Dangerous, Discriminatory

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Conservative lawmakers across the nation are responding to an executive order by President Joe Biden that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. (Brett Sayles/Pexels)
Conservative lawmakers across the nation are responding to an executive order by President Joe Biden that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. (Brett Sayles/Pexels)
By Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL - Producer
March 26, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republicans in Congress and more than 20 state legislatures, including Florida, seek to ban trans athletes from competing in sports.

The bills moving through Florida's Legislature appear to be on fast-track, with talk from insiders that the Senate version by Sen. Kelli Stargel - R-Lakeland - might skip one of its three committee stops.

Stargel's bill prohibits sports designated for female students from being open to males - and if a student transitions, their testosterone levels will have to be confirmed monthly to remain eligible.

Nathan Bruemmer is a transgender man and board member of Equality Florida. He said the measure is discriminatory.

"As soon as blanket bans go up for things, it is never about anything good," said Bruemmer. "It is always about subjugating a community's rights, and that is exactly what's happening right now and they are doing it so fast. Why?"

Some Republicans claim requiring a transgender woman to maintain testosterone levels below 10 nanomoles is a scientific solution to a controversial problem. Opponents say the bills, which have been duplicated across the country, are more of a solution in search of a problem.

Bruemmer said the bill comes at a time when his community needs to be uplifted, when trans children needs assurance that they no longer have to suffer in silence. He said the bill is dangerous since statistics show one in two trans youths will attempt suicide.

"We have lost community members who are not here with us to take the fight on," said Bruemmer, "either because of those statistics who've taken their own life or who choose to disengage and just not participate even if they would love to do so because they've gotten the message that they don't matter and we don't want you hear."

The House version of the bill by Rep. Kaylee Tuck - R- Lake Placid - is more restrictive against transgender women, as it would keep female high school athletic teams for biological women and girls, excluding transgender women from competition.

Bruemmer said both measures along with others across the country is discouraging, especially with the approaching International Transgender Day of Visibility next Wednesday. The annual event raises awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021