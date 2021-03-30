 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 30, 2021 


Frontline workers urge their colleagues to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and a 911 dispatcher testifies Derek Chauvin's knee was on George Floyd's neck so long, she thought her video feed had frozen.

2021Talks - March 30, 2021 


Votes are being counted in Amazon's Alabama union drive, Joe Biden says 90% of adults will be eligible for COVID vaccines by April 19, but the CDC Director worries about "impending doom" of a fourth wave, as cases surge.

Police Reform Groups Don't Just Want Guilty Verdict

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Groups holding demonstrations outside the Derek Chauvin trial say they don't just want a conviction over the killing of George Floyd. They say city and state leaders have yet to adopt meaningful police reforms. (Adobe Stock)
Groups holding demonstrations outside the Derek Chauvin trial say they don't just want a conviction over the killing of George Floyd. They say city and state leaders have yet to adopt meaningful police reforms. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN - Producer, Contact
March 30, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS -- The first witnesses have testified in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Police accountability groups said despite the attention the case has received, they're not satisfied with policy action so far. Floyd's killing sparked massive protests around the world over police mistreatment of Black individuals.

In Minneapolis and at the state Capitol, reform efforts have been adopted and floated over the past year.

Jae Yates, organizer of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, said they'll keep holding demonstrations and pursuing other avenues in hopes of getting a Minneapolis police department overseen by a citizen council.

"There's not going to be any placating us with half-measures or with meaningless promises of name changes or other useless reforms," Yates vowed.

At the state level, activists want the Legislature to go further than it did last year when it approved a police reform bill. While the measure had bipartisan support, some said it lacked real substance.

The calls come amid counter-arguments from some police advocates who claim the reform groups don't want any kind of authority, a claim activists say isn't true.

Michelle Gross, president and co-founder of Communities United Against Police Brutality, said her group thinks law enforcement is still needed for victims of certain crimes.

But she argued it's time to get serious about redirecting a good portion of police funding and using it for social services.

"Any kind of thing that doesn't require police response, you know, wellness checks," Gross suggested. "There's all kinds of things police don't need to be doing; dealing with homelessness."

She added a recent incident involving a Minneapolis police officer, under investigation after being caught on video punching a Black teenager, shows not much has changed since Floyd's death.

Gross acknowledged some reforms adopted by the state last year are a step in the right direction, including a ban on so-called warrior training, but she feels there are still not enough changes to prevent another incident like Floyd's killing.

The groups are part of a broader coalition calling on Minnesota lawmakers to adopt nine legislative proposals, including ending qualified immunity for officers and more civilian oversight.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021