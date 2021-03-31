 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 31, 2021 


Biden pandemic relief plan expected to include paid family leave; no let-up in the need for affordable housing.

2021Talks - March 31, 2021 


COVID business loans extended; Biden set to reveal his vision for infrastructure; and civil rights groups taking Georgia to court.

AZ Regulators Consider Extending Ban on Utility Shut-offs

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Some Arizona seniors, many of whom live on fixed incomes, have to choose during some months between paying their electric bill or buying groceries or prescription drugs. (andone/Adobe Stock)
Some Arizona seniors, many of whom live on fixed incomes, have to choose during some months between paying their electric bill or buying groceries or prescription drugs. (andone/Adobe Stock)
 By Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ - Producer, Contact
March 31, 2021

PHOENIX - As climate change continues to push Arizona's environment to deadly extremes, regulators are debating whether to limit when and how utilities can cut power to people behind on their bills.

Arizona has one of the nation's highest death rates from heat exposure, with more than 500 known cases in 2020. The Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates the state's utilities, ordered a June-to-October pandemic-related moratorium on nonpayment cutoffs last year, and is considering whether to continue it in 2021.

While many heat-related fatalities were homeless people or outdoor workers, Steve Jennings, AARP Arizona associate state director, said the number of indoor deaths, among older people on fixed incomes has been rising for years.

"Power in Arizona is not an option in this climate; it's a necessity of life," he said, "and so when you're talking about taking away a necessity of life from people, it's a serious issue."

Utility companies don't oppose the moratorium, per se, but they disagree with recommendations from AARP and others to set 95 degrees and above, or 32 degrees and below, as trigger points.

There also is disagreement on what types of payment arrangements utilities must make with non-paying customers and what type of cutoff notifications they must provide. With digital meters, Jennings said, it's easy for them to just throw a switch.

"We really believe that if you're going to terminate it to someone, there should be a human contact with that person - a door knock," he said. "There are several states that require that, and the utilities never want to do it, but we think it's that important."

Jennings said AARP and others are pushing for uniform regulations on power shutoffs, rather than allowing each utility to set its own agenda.

"A statewide policy is simpler for people to understand," he said. "If you let each utility have their own policy and they bury it in their documents, there can be a lot of confusion about that."

The Corporation Commission will consider the cutoff regulations at its April 13 meeting. People can make verbal or written comments on the issue before that date. Look online at AZCC.gov and follow the instructions for public comment.

Disclosure: AARP Arizona contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021