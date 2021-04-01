 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2021 


Advocates say it's urgent Florida farmworkers be deemed "essential" for vaccinations, and it is day four in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

2021Talks - April 1, 2021 


Biden unveils the American Jobs Plan with billions in infrastructure improvements nationwide, and Dawn Huckelbridge, director of the Paid Leave for All campaign, urges action in the upcoming American Family Plan.

Groups Work to Get Vaccines to Colorado’s Disabled, Homeless

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Even before COVID-19 health measures, 60% of people with disabilities reported experiencing mental-health challenges, largely due to social isolation. (Pixabay)
Even before COVID-19 health measures, 60% of people with disabilities reported experiencing mental-health challenges, largely due to social isolation. (Pixabay)
 By Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO - Producer, Contact
April 1, 2021

DENVER -- Colorado's disability community and supporters are applauding Gov. Jared Polis' move to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for people with Down Syndrome, people who have challenges wearing masks and people who receive direct in-home care.

Now advocates are doubling down on efforts to reach people who face transportation and housing challenges.

Christiano Sosa, executive director for Arc of Colorado, said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may be the best match for home or street-level delivery because it's a single shot, and does not require intensive cooling conditions.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine may work better for those experiencing homelessness and people who are not able to get to clinics," Sosa suggested.

People with disabilities currently are over-represented in the state's homeless population, and Sosa explained many are not equipped to receive texts or emails, and can't rely on public transportation to make it to their second Pfizer or Moderna appointments on time.

Sosa emphasized the community is banding together to meet the challenge, and has so far delivered more than 4,000 vaccines to disabled residents.

Joelle Brouner, executive director of the Colorado Developmental Disabilities Council, said getting vaccines to all people with disabilities is important because they are at greater risk of serious illness or death.

Many rely on workers, even those hesitant to get vaccinated themselves, for essential personal care.

"And when you have people coming in and out of your homes to provide essential help to you, you're at higher risk of not only getting the infection but of spreading the infection to the broader community," Brouner explained.

Even before the pandemic, 60% of people with disabilities reported experiencing mental-health challenges.

Public health measures shut down in-person programs, and many lacked access to technology that would have allowed them to join virtual sessions.

As more vaccines are distributed, Sosa added he's hopeful that people will be able to get back into the community.

"People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are often isolated anyway, before COVID, and COVID has only compounded that isolation," Sosa observed.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021