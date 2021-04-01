 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2021 


Advocates say it's urgent Florida farmworkers be deemed "essential" for vaccinations, and it is day four in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

2021Talks - April 1, 2021 


Biden unveils the American Jobs Plan with billions in infrastructure improvements nationwide, and Dawn Huckelbridge, director of the Paid Leave for All campaign, urges action in the upcoming American Family Plan.

DeSantis Urged to Prioritize FL Farmworkers in COVID Vaccine Rollout

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In the most recent National Agricultural Workers Survey, 23% percent of farmworkers said they haven't sought medical care because the cost is too high. With economic hardship of COVID-19, that number has likely increased. (Adobe Stock)
In the most recent National Agricultural Workers Survey, 23% percent of farmworkers said they haven't sought medical care because the cost is too high. With economic hardship of COVID-19, that number has likely increased. (Adobe Stock)
 By Michayla Savitt, Public News Service - FL - Producer, Contact
April 1, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Florida farmworkers' rights groups say it is urgent farmworkers be deemed "essential" in Gov. Ron DeSantis' COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

The groups put their views in a letter to the governor in January, calling for better healthcare for farmworkers and asking that all incoming temporary, non-immigrant workers arrive vaccinated, or be vaccinated first in the U.S.

Mariana Blanco, assistant executive director of the Guatemalan Maya Center, said they also want to see an expansion of COVID-19 testing sites, since many are inaccessible to farmworkers.

"If the Health Department would provide us the vaccines and a mobile clinic, we'd be able to have volunteers and registered nurses that we already have contact with, and we'd have all the translators," Blanco suggested. "And we'd just go directly to the fields and vaccinate the farmworkers."

Blanco pointed out those in opposition assume farmworkers won't want to be vaccinated, or that doses couldn't be kept cold enough in mobile settings.

According to the Guatemalan Maya Center, 600 farmworkers and families, regularly tested for COVID-19 one night a week, had a 30% infection rate.

Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in a "Protect Farmworkers Roundtable" held Wednesday, said she and Vice President Kamala Harris toured FEMA locations last week to create smaller vaccination sites.

Blanco contended more sites are long overdue.

"We know that our community wants to get vaccinated," Blanco stressed. "We have had a waitlist for a couple of months now, and so now, it's just providing them access to this vaccine. And so, the pushback from the mobile clinic was pretty disappointing to us."

Fried is in the race for governor, and considered a top challenger of DeSantis.

The Palm Beach Health Department is working with the groups to facilitate a specific day when farmworkers could be vaccinated.

Blanco stressed there is a long road ahead to make that happen, and pointed to the challenges these workers already face to making vaccination appointments online.

"A lot of them are illiterate," Blanco explained. "A lot, most, of them don't speak English, and now having to only make the appointment online, all of it just became absolutely impossible for any of our community members to even come close to think about getting the vaccine."

Blanco added the governor hasn't yet responded to the letter.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021