 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 5, 2021 


Testimony resumes today in the trial of Derek Chauvin, and doctors report there are new concerns about hearing related to COVID-19.

2021Talks - April 5, 2021 


Biden promotes COVID vaccine in his Easter message, Georgia's governor lashes out at Major League Baseball, and why improving diversity in Congress starts at the bottom.

AR’s Near-Total Abortion Ban Could Worsen Women’s Access to Health Care

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

This year lawmakers in Arkansas and 15 other states have introduced legislation intended to cut off access to abortion early in pregnancy. (Adobe Stock)
This year lawmakers in Arkansas and 15 other states have introduced legislation intended to cut off access to abortion early in pregnancy. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - AR - Producer, Contact
April 5, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Women have faced greater barriers to accessing health-care services during the pandemic, especially Black and Brown women and those living in rural areas.

Experts say the state's recent bill banning nearly all abortions could have serious consequences for women seeking other forms of health care.

Holly Dickson, executive director and legal director for the ACLU of Arkansas, said research shows during the pandemic, women were more likely than men to have gone without health care and experienced deteriorating health conditions as a result of skipping medical services.

"This is one of the most extreme laws that Arkansas has ever passed because it did not contain an exception for rape or incest," Dickson explained. "So, we're seeing more extreme reproductive health-care bans being filed."

She added many states implemented emergency restrictions last year during the worst of COVID-19 outbreaks, despite recommendations from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that abortions should not be categorized as an elective or non-urgent procedure. She noted it remains unclear how those restrictions affected individuals seeking care.

Dickson contended the new law is part of a nationwide trend over the past few years to ban abortion very early in gestation, when many women may not realize they are pregnant.

"We're still fighting several cases that have been filed during previous legislative sessions," Dickson reported. "Court battles continue; 2015, 2017, 2019 laws that we had to challenge due to their unconstitutionality."

According to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 51% of women report the coronavirus crisis has significantly affected their mental health.

There are currently only two clinics in the entire state serving more than half a million women of reproductive age.

Dickson pointed out the stress and uncertainty that come with an unintended pregnancy, and the difficulty finding a provider, have likely increased anxiety, fear and depression among women seeking care.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021