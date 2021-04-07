 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 7, 2021 


Even as age limits are lowered Latinos voice concern about COVID vaccine access; Arkansas prohibits gender-affirming treatment for trans people under age 18.

2021Talks - April 7, 2021 


The White House expands COVID vaccine eligibility; Biden tells Georgia to 'smarten up' and the U.S. considers backing out of the Beijing Olympics.

Florida House Debates Medicare Expansion

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

According to Florida Voices for Health, Florida is one of only 12 states in the country that hasn't opted to expand its Medicaid program. (Adobe Stock)
According to Florida Voices for Health, Florida is one of only 12 states in the country that hasn't opted to expand its Medicaid program. (Adobe Stock)
 By Michayla Savitt, Public News Service - FL - Producer, Contact
April 7, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida House today is to take up an amendment to its proposed health-care budget to expand Medicaid eligibility.

Florida's current budget proposal includes more than $500 million in cuts to Medicaid. But with passage of the American Rescue Plan, the state can get $2.5 billion to $3 billion in federal dollars to support Medicaid expansion - double the projected budget shortfall.

Scott Darius, executive director of Florida Voices for Health, said it's already harder to qualify for Medicaid in Florida than in most states.

"One-point-one million Floridians, most of whom are working, don't have any affordable options for health care," he said, "so Medicaid expansion is the biggest opportunity we have to bridge that gap for people who don't have access to care, but are working very hard and contributing to the Florida economy."

Expanding Medicaid could bring coverage to Floridians who make slightly more than $30,000 a year for a family of three. Opponents of expansion have insisted it would be too costly, but Darius asserted that the change would save the state $200 million a year with the influx of federal dollars and a healthier population.

Medicaid expansion would qualify about 1 million more Floridians for coverage. Darius noted that half of Floridians suffer from chronic diseases, and said he believes the state isn't doing enough to help those individuals.

"In a lot of different ways, both in access and health outcomes related to specific health issues, Florida is lagging behind significantly," he said, "and this is our first real opportunity to address that in a very real way."

Beyond Medicaid expansion, he added, his organization hopes also to make strides in lowering the cost of care for Floridians, especially on high-priced prescription drugs and insulin.

Citation: HB 5201
Citation: Amendment
Citation: Income/poverty level guidelines
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021