 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 9, 2021 


Pro-democracy groups in West Virginia urging support for the "For the People Act;" the debate rages on over Michigan's proposed trans sports ban.

2021Talks - April 9, 2021 


A House bill pushing states on permit-to-purchase handgun laws aims to cut gun violence; HUD Secretary announces nearly $5B in rental assistance; and record numbers of asylum seekers turned back from U.S. are seeking sanctuary in Mexico.

Youth Savings Habits in Spotlight During April

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

There is about $60 million in youth savings accounts in Idaho credit unions. (cherryandbees/Adobe Stock)
There is about $60 million in youth savings accounts in Idaho credit unions. (cherryandbees/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID - Producer, Contact
April 8, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- In April, credit unions are highlighting the importance of starting financial education early.

This month is Credit Union Youth Month, and the financial institutions are offering resources for young people on building healthy money habits.

Kathleen Schilb, community engagement manager for Horizon Credit Union, which has branches in the Northwest, including 12 in Idaho, said many adults struggle to save enough for their future.

"It's really important to us to make sure that we start working with youths when they're under the age of 18 and just help promote the whole concept of paying yourself first," Schilb urged. "And before you start spending, to always think about saving 15% or 20% for your future self."

A recent report from ECONorthwest showed Idaho credit unions provided financial education to 80,000 students in 2019. It also found there are $60 million saved in children's savings accounts in the state.

Schilb noted one effective way to teach youths about managing their money is for parents or caregivers to bring them along when opening up accounts for them.

"Having the child with you really makes a big impact and really helps a child understand how important this is for saving for their future," Schilb recommended.

Horizon Credit Union and other institutions are holding a "Financial Literacy Bee" through April 15, where high school students who complete a short course online and write an essay on it are entered to win a $10,000 scholarship.

Citation: Credit Union Youth Month
Citation: Financial education report
Citation: Financial Literacy Bee
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021