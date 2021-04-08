 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 9, 2021 


Pro-democracy groups in West Virginia urging support for the "For the People Act;" the debate rages on over Michigan's proposed trans sports ban.

2021Talks - April 9, 2021 


A House bill pushing states on permit-to-purchase handgun laws aims to cut gun violence; HUD Secretary announces nearly $5B in rental assistance; and record numbers of asylum seekers turned back from U.S. are seeking sanctuary in Mexico.

Critics Warn Delisting Grizzly Could Impact Tourism Revenue

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Before hunting and trapping brought grizzlies to the brink of extinction in the early 20th century, tens of thousands roamed across western states. (Neal Herbert/NPS)
Before hunting and trapping brought grizzlies to the brink of extinction in the early 20th century, tens of thousands roamed across western states. (Neal Herbert/NPS)
 By Eric Galatas, Public News Service - WY - Producer, Contact
April 8, 2021

JACKSON, Wyo. -- Grizzly bears are slowly recovering in segments of their historic Northern Rockies habitat, but still need protections, according to a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assessment.

The report comes as Wyoming's congressional delegation pushes legislation to remove the bear from the Endangered Species List.

Matt White, board member of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates and a hospitality industry worker, opposes measures introduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo, in the upper chamber and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. in the House.

"This legislation would return management of the bear to the states, which one can argue has not been the most effective manager of wildlife in the past," White asserted.

Grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem were delisted in 2017, but a court order reinstated protections as Wyoming and Idaho planned public hunting seasons for the bears.

Proponents of delisting say the move would open up landscapes for extraction and protect livestock producers.

Sen. Lummis argued bear populations are maxed out in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, and believes state agencies are better equipped to manage bears than are bureaucrats in Washington.

Before hunting and trapping brought grizzlies to the brink of extinction in the early 20th century, tens of thousands roamed across western states.

The bear was added to the Endangered Species List in 1975, and today just 1,900 grizzlies remain in parts of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington state.

White noted the move to delist bears also would threaten the state's second biggest economic driver.

"These unique animals that live in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem bring a vast amount of tourism to our region," White pointed out. "A number of industries rely on that. A lot of us have jobs because of the tourism that comes to the state."

U.S. Fish and Wildlife found while grizzly populations have improved near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks, their numbers remain low in other western states.

The agency did not recommend reintroducing grizzlies in Colorado and California, in part because the bears would not be able to connect with other populations to ensure the genetic diversity necessary for their long-term viability.

Disclosure: Wyoming Wildlife Advocates contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife, Environment, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assessment
Citation: Senate Bill 614
Citation: Proposed House Bill
Citation: Delisting announcement 2017
Citation: Court order restoring protections
Citation: Grizzly bear data
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021