 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 9, 2021 


Pro-democracy groups in West Virginia urging support for the "For the People Act;" the debate rages on over Michigan's proposed trans sports ban.

2021Talks - April 9, 2021 


A House bill pushing states on permit-to-purchase handgun laws aims to cut gun violence; HUD Secretary announces nearly $5B in rental assistance; and record numbers of asylum seekers turned back from U.S. are seeking sanctuary in Mexico.

Youth Advocates Push MD Bill to Divert Kids from Jail

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Studies show early diversion programs help keep young people out of the criminal justice system. (Adobe Stock)
Studies show early diversion programs help keep young people out of the criminal justice system. (Adobe Stock)
 By Diane Bernard, Public News Service - MD - Producer, Contact
April 9, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - As many states consider policing reforms, juvenile-justice groups in Maryland are pushing lawmakers to pass a bill to give police officers an alternate approach to arresting young people.

House Bill 1187 would divert kids under age 13 from entering the criminal justice system, allowing officers to not charge them with misdemeanor or nonviolent felony crimes.

Betsy Tolentino - assistant secretary of community operations at the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services - said instead, young people and their families would be redirected to community-based programs to treat any behavioral problems.

She said diversion helps lower the chance of kids being arrested again.

"For the young people that we can just sort of address them the minute they come to our attention," said Tolentino, "with maybe some behavioral health services, drug treatment - and keep them from having to go through that formal process. Then we may stop the cycle of offending right away, and provide the supports they need to be successful in their communities."

The Governor's Juvenile Justice Reform Council recommended House Bill 1187 in its final report. The bill passed the Maryland House in a 95-to-41 vote and is now in the state Senate.

Tolentino said the Reform Council included public defenders, folks from Juvenile Services, and national experts in the criminal-justice system. After researching juvenile behavior, she noted they concluded, for low-level offenses, the harm of restrictive detention outweighs any benefits.

"So, for those young people who may be engaged in misdemeanor-type offenses, there's lots of other things we can do in the community," said Tolentino. "We can use electronic monitoring, we can do pretrial supervision, or other interventions that keep the young person and the community safe."

Research shows that processing a young person through the formal court system before age 18 can have devastating long-term consequences, including less education and fewer employment opportunities.

Citation: Maryland House Bill 1187 would give police the option of diverting young juvenile offenders away from the criminal justice system.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021