 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 9, 2021 


Pro-democracy groups in West Virginia urging support for the "For the People Act;" the debate rages on over Michigan's proposed trans sports ban.

2021Talks - April 9, 2021 


A House bill pushing states on permit-to-purchase handgun laws aims to cut gun violence; HUD Secretary announces nearly $5B in rental assistance; and record numbers of asylum seekers turned back from U.S. are seeking sanctuary in Mexico.

Project Gets Affordable Legal Aid to Rural Montanans

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Virtual aids like Zoom have become more common tools for attorneys, allowing them to meet remotely with clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. (NicoElNino/Adobe Stock)
Virtual aids like Zoom have become more common tools for attorneys, allowing them to meet remotely with clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. (NicoElNino/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT - Producer, Contact
April 9, 2021


HELENA, Mont. - A Montana program is reaching rural residents who struggle to afford legal representation when they need it.

The Rural Incubator Project for Lawyers, or RIPL, is a two-year fellowship that helps folks with common legal matters - from divorce and landlord-tenant disputes to receiving Social Security disability insurance.

Walter Clapp, founder of Honor Coin Law, recently became one of the first alumni of the fellowship. He said many people fall into the category of "modest means."

"Folks are not below the poverty line, so they don't have access to free legal services," said Clapp. "But they also can't afford $300 an hour. And so, there's this huge unmet legal need."

There are currently 10 attorneys in the RIPL program. Its partners include the Montana Legal Services Association, State Board of Montana and University of Montana Law School.

Clapp noted other states have similar models.

He said RIPL provides a spectrum of services. In other words, representation doesn't have to look like a lawyer sitting next to a client in the courtroom.

It also involves answering basic legal questions, which can happen over the phone. Clapp said that's important.

"Just talking to somebody who knows the answers for you can be such a relief and a lift of stress off of a person," said Clapp.

Clapp said COVID-19 also has changed the ways folks in hard-to-reach parts of Montana get legal help.

"You get us some documents, we can talk to you and you can also do it by Zoom," said Clapp. "And COVID actually made all of this a lot easier, and access to rural America so much easier, because everyone suddenly became Zoom-proficient."

Citation: The Rural Incubator Project for Lawyers aims to help Montana residents get legal help, even if they can't afford it.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021