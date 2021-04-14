Groups Work to Educate NH Residents about Vaccine Access

 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 14, 2021 


As Maryland repeals its police bill of rights, some say reforms fall short; and the latest on how states are dealing with COVID and vaccines.

2021Talks - April 14, 2021 


Biden expected to announce full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11; his administration says Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines made up less than 5% of shots given; and White House proclaims Black Maternal Health Week.

In New Hampshire, vaccine appointments can be found online at vaccines.nh.gov, or by calling 211. (Alfredo Hernández/Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - NH - Producer, Contact
April 14, 2021

DOVER, N.H. - All New Hampshire residents age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and groups are working to get the word out about the different vaccines and how to sign up to get one.

Jill Martin, 66, of Dover and and her husband, 76, were part of the first wave of the vaccine rollout. Martin said the process went smoothly - and while she's still wearing a mask and limiting close contact with folks outside her household, she said being vaccinated gives her more confidence in public.

"I do think some people hold back because they lack confidence with their tech skills to do all this online signup," she said, "and both of my sons were jumping on helping us. In fact, we had one of them on the phone while we were doing it the first time."

In addition to online registration at vaccines.nh.gov, people can call 211 to schedule an appointment. Regional Public Health Networks are contacting those who are homebound to facilitate vaccinations at home, and Veterans Affairs facilities are helping to vaccinate veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

Todd Fahey, state director of AARP New Hampshire, said the decision to get the vaccine is an important personal choice.

"We're not telling people to take or not take the vaccine," he said, "but we are absolutely trying to encourage people to make that decision based upon the best information they can get, and not on second- or third-hand information that may have become diluted, or that might just be not accurate."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that even vaccinated people continue taking basic public-health and safety precautions, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Studies are ongoing about the vaccines' effectiveness against new strains of the coronavirus.

Disclosure: AARP New Hampshire contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: New Hampshire vaccine website
Citation: AARP fact sheet on vaccine distribution in New Hampshire
