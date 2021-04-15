 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 15, 2021 


President Biden sets a date certain to end America's longest war, and more information could be the decider for some reluctant to get the COVID vaccine.

2021Talks - April 15, 2021 


With overwhelming bipartisan support, the Senate takes up anti-Asian American hate crimes legislation, and President Biden officially announces a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

NC Poised for New Jobs, Major Investment in Wind Energy

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Biden administration says a thriving offshore wind industry will drive new jobs and economic opportunity, on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico. (Adobe Stock)
The Biden administration says a thriving offshore wind industry will drive new jobs and economic opportunity, on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC - Producer, Contact
April 15, 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. - North Carolina is poised to be a major player in the wind-power industry, and the Biden administration says it has a $3 billion plan to invest in offshore wind-energy infrastructure.

John Hardin, executive director of the North Carolina Department of Commerce's Office of Science, Technology & Innovation, said interest in North Carolina's wind potential began in 2018, when Gov. Roy Cooper announced Executive Order 80, a commitment to address climate change and transition the state to a clean-energy economy.

"That executive order really shined a light on climate change," Hardin said, "and helped state agencies and the private sector reorient itself towards a clean-energy economy."

A state report this year found North Carolina is "well positioned" to attract a significant chunk of the offshore wind-energy industry, which is worth a projected $100 billion. The state also has competitive advantages specific to the supply chain for wind power, including its location, a "pro-business" climate and strong workforce.

Hardin said three wind-farm areas off the North Carolina coast already have been identified, near Kitty Hawk and Wilmington, and the state continues to work on pinpointing new areas.

"And so, they go through a very lengthy, detailed process before they ever decide where these wind-energy areas are located," he said, "and there's very much public input involved in that process. Again, they would be in federal waters, and quite a distance from the shore."

According to Hardin, North Carolina has the second-highest net energy potential for offshore wind on the East Coast, after Massachusetts.

"The lead time to develop the parts and components that go into these wind farms is often many years," he said, "and so even though the first wind farm may not be off the coast of North Carolina until 2026, the time to begin preparing is now."

Last year, North Carolina, Maryland and Virginia agreed to collaborate on advancing offshore wind projects and jobs in a memorandum signed by all three governors.

Citation: Biden plan
Citation: Executive Order 80
Citation: Report
Citation: Memorandum
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021