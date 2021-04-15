Poll: Half of Vaccine-Hesitant KY Adults Open to Changing Minds

So far, around 24% of Kentucky residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC. (Adobe Stock) By Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY - Producer, Contact

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Half of Kentucky adults who are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccination say they'd be open to changing their minds if they had more information, according to a new poll by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.



Allison Adams, vice president for policy at the Foundation, said if public health-officials can reach the Kentuckians who are reluctant to get a COVID vaccine with facts and data, and more of them decide to be vaccinated, the state will likely be in a much stronger position in terms of herd immunity.



"It is generally safer to achieve herd immunity through vaccinations than someone getting sick, because we know Kentuckians have gotten really sick, and many have died," Adams explained.



The poll highlights the demographic groups - one in three men, four in ten Republicans, and one-third of people living in suburban or rural communities - who reported they would "probably or definitely not" roll up their sleeves for the vaccine.



Of those reluctant to get the vaccine, the groups who said they're open to changing their minds with additional information include 47% of Republicans, 53% of people in rural counties, and 53% of high school graduates.



"So that's important for us to learn and understand as we build our partners and collaborations, and recruit messengers, as well as craft the right message," Adams outlined.



The poll also found Kentuckians are nearly split on whether they believe getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice or part of everyone's responsibility to protect the health of the community.



Adams emphasized it's okay to ask questions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.



"Whether that's your healthcare provider, whether that's your person at church or your best friend," Adams suggested. "Go and ask those questions, so that you can have that informed decision."



According to the survey, older Kentuckians are more likely to have already received or still intend to get the shot, along with college graduates.