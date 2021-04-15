 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 15, 2021 


President Biden sets a date certain to end America's longest war, and more information could be the decider for some reluctant to get the COVID vaccine.

2021Talks - April 15, 2021 


With overwhelming bipartisan support, the Senate takes up anti-Asian American hate crimes legislation, and President Biden officially announces a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

American Rescue Plan to Boost AZ Senior Nutrition Programs

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The pandemic forced many "Meals on Wheels" and similar programs to limit their daily deliveries to older adults, but they hope to expand with new funds from the American Rescue Plan. (Mediteraneo/Adobe Stock)
The pandemic forced many "Meals on Wheels" and similar programs to limit their daily deliveries to older adults, but they hope to expand with new funds from the American Rescue Plan. (Mediteraneo/Adobe Stock)

 By Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ - Producer, Contact
April 15, 2021

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Meal programs for older adults often are underfunded in the best of times, but when the pandemic hit Arizona and other states, the demand for nutrition assistance grew rapidly, stretching many social-service groups' budgets to the breaking point. But that may be changing, since Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which includes a $175 million infusion for senior-nutrition programs.

For many, said Bert Ijams, executive director of Meals on Wheels Prescott/Prescott Valley, leaving home during the pandemic means risking their lives.

"When the pandemic hit, those people who were homebound, certainly their needs were magnified," she said. "But a lot of other people were and are afraid to go out, to go to the grocery store. More and more people wanted to stay home, just to protect themselves and their family."

Ijams said her group stopped its daily meals and wellness checks in Prescott and the Prescott Valley. Instead, they delivered five meals one day a week, with daily phone check-ins. She said more funding will allow a return to daily meals with in-person visits and the ability to serve more people.

Ijams said her agency is funded by a mix of public funds, grants and private donations. She added that while they never turn anyone away, the demand for meal service is growing at an ever-increasing pace.

"Over the last 17 months, our number of meals provided has increased by 21%," she said. "That's significant; almost a quarter-percent more. I don't think that that trend is going to subside."

Money from the federal program will be apportioned to states, which will distribute those funds through agencies such as the Northern Arizona Council of Governments. Ijams said it's a misconception that Meals for Wheel only serves low-income households.

"Can you access food, can you prepare food or do you have a cognitive or physical disability that makes it unsafe or painful for you to have food? Many older adults no longer drive, so it's difficult for them to access food," she said. "Those are our two criteria. Poverty is not one of them."

Dozens of agencies like Meals on Wheels provide hundreds of thousands of congregate and home-delivered meals to Arizonans each week.

Disclosure: AARP Arizona contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: Prescott Meals on Wheels
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021