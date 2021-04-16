Advocates Promote End-of-Life Plannning

Your browser does not support the video tag.

National Healthcare Decisions Day with Dolores Huerta in English By Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA - Producer, Contact

LOS ANGELES - Today, April 16, is the 8th annual National Healthcare Decisions Day - a day where health-care advocates encourage everyone to think about the kind of health care they'd want at the end of life.



Now, civil-rights icon Dolores Huerta is speaking out in a pair of videos in English and Spanish - asking people to consider what they'd want if, say, they develop severe dementia and can no longer make health-care decisions.



"Who will speak for us in case we get a life-threatening illness and cannot communicate our wishes for our end-of-life care?" asked Huerta.



Some people might want to go into hospice, while others would want the hospital to exhaust all life-saving measures.



The group Compassion & Choices has developed an online toolkit in both languages that helps people write down an advance directive, name someone as a health-care proxy or delegate power of attorney.



Sixty-nine percent of Americans say talking about end-of-life wishes is important, but only 56% actually have talked to their loved ones about it - according to a new nationwide study by Vitas Healthcare. Huerta advised people to have the conversation, early and often.



"This is a great opportunity for us to reach out to our loved ones and start having those difficult but necessary conversations about advance-care planning," said Huerta.



In the same study, one in five Americans say they weren't prepared to make critical end-of-life decisions when a family member got very sick or even died during the pandemic.



A survey from the University of Michigan found that the majority of Americans have not completed a durable power of attorney or an advance directive.

